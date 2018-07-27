Tacolandia is in Pre-sale Mode, Here's Your Chance to Access It

For those of you who want to make sure you get your tickets to Tacolandia 2018, the presale is going on now through July 30, 2018. This will be the fourth year for Houston's largest taco festival.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketfly and you should use promo code: HOUTACO. As of 10 a.m. next Monday the pre-sale will be over and tickets will go on general sale. It all comes complete with live music, cash bars with beer and cocktails and awards for best tacos in various categories.

The actual event will be Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou. GA tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $85.

Confirmed Restaurants so far:

Berryhill Hot Tamales

Cochinita & Co

Fajita Pete's

Hugo's

La Calle

La Fisheria

Los Cucos

Los Tios

Luna Y Sol

Pollo Campero

Rainbow Lodge

Taco Planet