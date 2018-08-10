A Preview of Ford Fry’s Upcoming La Lucha

La Lucha, a brand new concept by Atlanta-based restauranteur and Houston native Ford Fry, is set to debut in the upcoming weeks. Taking over the space that formerly housed Hunky Dory in the Heights (and adjacent to sister restaurant Superica, which will go in the former Bernadine’s space), La Lucha, which means “The Fight,” pays homage to the cuisine of Houston’s historic, but now defunct San Jacinto Inn.

Those not familiar with the San Jacinto Inn won’t remember the all-you-can-eat spreads that the restaurant was known for. Founded in 1918, and located on near the site of the famous Battle of San Jacinto (when Texas won its independence from the Republic of Mexico), the restaurant enjoyed a 69-year run, gaining national acclaim for serving unlimited helpings of in-season seafood, fried chicken and biscuits before ultimately closing in 1987. As a kid growing up in Houston, Fry and his family paid regular visits to the inn, where he would feast on crab, shrimp, oysters, fried chicken and more.

EXPAND Chef Bobby Matos previews a platter of fried chicken and biscuits from the menu of the upcoming La Lucha. Photo by Mai Pham

The menu at La Lucha recalls Fry’s halcyon memories of those glory days. State of Grace’s executive chef, Bobby Matos, who will be in charge of culinary at all three restaurants once they are open, is developing the menu, which he describes as, “Texas coastal meets Louisiana.”