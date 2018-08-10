 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Oysters will feature heavily on the menu at La Lucha.EXPAND
Oysters will feature heavily on the menu at La Lucha.
Photo by Mai Pham

A Preview of Ford Fry’s Upcoming La Lucha

Mai Pham | August 10, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

La Lucha, a brand new concept by Atlanta-based restauranteur and Houston native Ford Fry, is set to debut in the upcoming weeks. Taking over the space that formerly housed Hunky Dory in the Heights (and adjacent to sister restaurant Superica, which will go in the former Bernadine’s space), La Lucha, which means “The Fight,” pays homage to the cuisine of Houston’s historic, but now defunct San Jacinto Inn.

Those not familiar with the San Jacinto Inn won’t remember the all-you-can-eat spreads that the restaurant was known for. Founded in 1918, and located on near the site of the famous Battle of San Jacinto (when Texas won its independence from the Republic of Mexico), the restaurant enjoyed a 69-year run, gaining national acclaim for serving unlimited helpings of in-season seafood, fried chicken and biscuits before ultimately closing in 1987. As a kid growing up in Houston, Fry and his family paid regular visits to the inn, where he would feast on crab, shrimp, oysters, fried chicken and more. 

Related Stories

Chef Bobby Matos previews a platter of fried chicken and biscuits from the menu of the upcoming La Lucha.EXPAND
Chef Bobby Matos previews a platter of fried chicken and biscuits from the menu of the upcoming La Lucha.
Photo by Mai Pham

The menu at La Lucha recalls Fry’s halcyon memories of those glory days. State of Grace’s executive chef, Bobby Matos, who will be in charge of culinary at all three restaurants once they are open, is developing the menu, which he describes as, “Texas coastal meets Louisiana.”

You can bet that there will be oysters. An oyster shucking room and a wood-burning hearth are two key features in the new design of the space.“We will be featuring only Southern (Gulf) oysters from small farmers from Florida to Texas,” Matos says. Roasted oysters come in two flavors reminiscent of something one might find in coastal Mexico, one a bright, aromatic, green-colored cilantro-based sauce; the other a deep red, smoky ancho-chile sauce.

Thai-style curry shrimp.EXPAND
Thai-style curry shrimp.
Photo by Mai Pham

There will be boiled shrimp by the pound, served with cocktail sauce. And for those who want something more chef’d up, there will be a Thai-style coconut curry shrimp topped with fresh sprigs of mint.

One of the standout menu items is something Matos calls crawfish toast. Sliced into small finger sized pieces, it’s like the ultimate grilled cheese, filled with melted cheddar and crawfish tails and sandwiched between slices of airily crisp bread that is to-die-for.

You will not be able to stop eating the crawfish toast (shown here with fried shrimp)EXPAND
You will not be able to stop eating the crawfish toast (shown here with fried shrimp)
Photo by Mai Pham

Are you a fried chicken lover? If so, be prepared for the fried chicken at La Lucha. Full of flavor, and dusted in a thin, golden crust that is simply wonderful, this juicy fried chicken is a about as good as it gets. The reason? No cheap chicken here. It’s free-range, antibiotic-free, hormone-free chicken from luxury food purveyor D’Artagnan.

The fried chicken, made from chicken sourced from D'Artagnan, is incredible.EXPAND
The fried chicken, made from chicken sourced from D'Artagnan, is incredible.
Photo by Mai Pham

A sampling of the sides include homemade biscuits with house-made preserves, house-made pickles, braised collards, and for dessert, soft serve ice cream topped with hot caramel sauce.

“Most of the food will be super simple just with great technique and lots of love,” says Matos, who says he’s got about 60 percent of the menu complete. And among the many other dishes he’s excited to debut? “Chili-lime-butter blue crabs, when they’re in season.”

La Lucha will be located at 1801 N Shepherd  in the Heights. For tickets for the restaurant’s pre-opening bash, scheduled for Sunday, September 9, 2018, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-lucha-superica-pre-opening-bash-tickets-48285418988.

 
Mai Pham is a contributing freelance food writer and food critic for the Houston Press whose adventurous palate has taken her from Argentina to Thailand and everywhere in between -- Peru, Spain, Hong Kong and more -- in pursuit of the most memorable bite. Her work appears in numerous outlets at the local, state and national level, where she is also a luxury travel correspondent for Forbes Travel Guide.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >