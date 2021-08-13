Openings and Closings:Railway Heights is Open, Heartbeet Vegan is Coming

Railway Heights Market, 8200 Washington, began its soft opening August 4. The new market hall comes from Nomad's Hospitality, the creators behind Conservatory Food Hall, the first food hall in Texas and Bravery Chef Hall, the first chef hall in the United States, according to a press release.
The new market hall is located on three and a half acres in an area that intersects with a number of fast-growing communities, in keeping with the mission of Nomad's Hospitality to tailor its retail and dining concepts with the needs of the community. Railway Heights Market is expected to draw in locals and visitors alike with its dining, shopping and entertainment offerings. It also gives small businesses an incubator by providing an affordable platform for start-up concepts.
The dining options include Drunken Pho, Greedy Chicken, Samosa Haus, Peaky Grinders, Heads n Tails, Fresh Sandos, Mac and Twist and Pierogi Queen among its current food vendors. BOH Slice from Ben McPherson is under construction and expected to open in September. For adult libations there's Shephard Ross's Puncheon Wine Bar. Ross is a partner at Nomad's Hospitality along with Anh Mai and Lian Nguyen. A dog-friendly beer garden is expected to open in the next two months. along with an in-house coffee roaster.
As part of its eco-friendly ethos, the restaurant vendors at the market will use compostable packaging materials and participate in an active recycling and composting program. Railway Heights Market is also on a mission to connect with local farmers, ranchers, bakers, fishermen and artisans befitting its hyper-local focus.
The Sharifi and Nowamooz families have embraced a plant-based diet over the last several years and the new concept ushers in a new era for the Hungry’s family. After 45 years, owners Fred Sharifi and Ashkan Nowamooz have brought in the next generation for a fresh perspective. They've appointed Nousha Nowamooz as the Vice President of Development for Hungry’s Concepts. Nowamooz has already worked for several years on menu development and management at Hungry's Concepts. She recently graduated with a master’s degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Houston and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California in San Diego, where she first became passionate about a plant-based diet.
Sharifi said in a press release," We are very excited about this next generation of leadership and collectively refreshed our perspective on the direction of our beloved restaurant group."
Hungry's executive chef Sue Nowamooz began creating plant-based dishes for the restaurant in 2016. First, there were daily specials, then brunch items and eventually kid-friendly dishes as the demand for plant-based options grew. The plant-based offerings began to take up a significant portion of the menu leading the family to take advantage of the backyard of Hungry's and create a unique plant-based concept.
On the beverage side will be freshly pressed juices and cocktails like the Cucumber Martini and the Spicy Pineapple Margarita.
Erin Hicks is in charge of the design at the new restaurant which will reflect the fresh and vibrant feel of the concept. The space will also include a mural by local Houston artist Shelbi Nicole.
The shooting occurred at Kroger, located in the 9100 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway, as Valdez was loading his grocery supplies for a catering event into his vehicle. A man and woman were apparently having a domestic altercation in the parking lot near Valdez's vehicle when the man turned his focus to Valdez, according to abc13.com. The suspect fired eight shots with six of them hitting Valdez. So far, there have been no arrests in the case.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Valdez who, with his wife Kristine, just recently launched a family as well with the birth of their now four month-old son. The violent shooting has put Aurelian's chef out of commission temporarily and the business on hold as he recovers. For those who wish to help out a fellow chef and small business owner, donations can be made at gofundme.com The Valdez family said with a newborn baby at home, they are grateful for any and all donations at this time.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park Boulevard, is currently hiring for the newest concept from James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega and the H-Town Restaurant Group. The restaurant's Facebook page has a video post with a smiling Ortega in front of the building telling applicants they can apply in person at the restaurant or online. Behind him, the restaurant's full name is URBE Street Foods of Mexico, a hint at the fare that will be offered at the newest concept from Ortega and wife Tracy Vaught, a James Beard Award-nominated restaurateur. Ortega released a cookbook in 2012 titled Hugo Ortega's Street Food of Mexico.
We reached out for a possible opening date and were told that the restaurant is still in the midst of final permits and the hiring process. But it looks to be pretty soon.
H-Town Restaurant Group is also hiring for its others concepts: Hugo's, Caracol, Xochi and Backstreet Cafe.
The new restaurant will serve classic and fusion dishes with spices at the heart of the experience. Its robust masala program will complement its seasonally changing food and drink menu. Every three months, the restaurant will receive a shipment of over 300 pounds of spices from India. Food has always been an integral part in both partners' lives and they believe passing down recipes and cooking techniques is important to their shared heritage.
Shubanghi and her culinary team have created a menu with homestyle dishes like Palak Paneer and Goan Prawn Shrimp. Its Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken) is made with free-range chicken, fresh tomato, butter, garam masala and cashew nut. Along with authentic Indian fare, there will be fusion items like Chinese Noodle Chat and Mango Habanero Salmon. Fresh breads, dal and rice platters round out the menu along with intricate desserts like Mo'dak made with roasted coconut, shredded jaggery and poppy seeds covered in a steamed rice flour dough and served with ghee.
There will also be cocktails like the Cardamom Mojito and Tamarind Infused Margarita.
Tony Mandola's, 1017 Houston Avenue, is expected to open in October, according to a spokesperson for Laurenzo's Restaurant Group. The lease for the new location was first reported by EaterHouston. The Waugh location closed July 26.
Miami Grill, 11626 TC Jester, opened June 29. This is the second location to open in Houston in the past few months, after making its return to the city with the opening of Miami Grill at 16344 Wallisville. The fast-casual concept is popular for its cheesesteaks but it also offers burgers, gyros, wings, subs and chicken sandwiches. Armando Christian Perez, better known as Pitbull, has been a key equity partner in the brand since 2012.
Lyric Market Food Hall, 411 Smith, is expected to open in winter 2021, as reported by Houston Business Journal. In the meantime, the food hall is currently seeking vendors for its culinary collective. Chefs and restaurateurs looking to expand or open their own brick and mortar can choose between vented and non-vented stalls in the 14,000 square-foot culinary marketplace which will be part of Lyric Market's city block-long development which will also feature a communal plaza, street-side terrace and a 7,500 square-foot deck.
The all day restaurant comes from first-time restaurateur Jeff Svenfold with chef Fernandez Alamilla creating Tex-Mex, Cajun and Southern favorites like enchiladas, fajitas, crawfish etouffee and chicken fried steak. Breakfast is served all day if dinner isn't your jam.