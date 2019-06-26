 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Riel's famous pierogies will be on the menu on June 30.EXPAND
Riel's famous pierogies will be on the menu on June 30.
Photo by Bradford Eu

Third Annual Canada Day Celebration at Riel

Carlos Brandon | June 26, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

On Sunday June 30, Riel will host its third annual Canada Day celebration. The rowdy, day-long party has been a tradition for the Montrose restaurant — named after Canadian historical figure Louis Riel — since chef-owner and Winnipeg native Ryan Lachaine hosted the first one in 2017.

Along with a rare Sunday opening, once-a-year menu items and drink specials, Lachaine will host guest chefs Mason Hereford (Turkey & the Wolf, New Orleans) and Mandel Hitzer (Deer + Almond, Winnipeg). Hitzer, a fellow Winnipegger, has hosted Lachaine as a guest chef at several of his now renown RAW: Almond pop ups — an annual 21-day winter pop up over a frozen river. His restaurant Deer + Almond has twice been named one of Canada's best restaurants. Meanwhile, Hereford's New Orleans deli Turkey & the Wolf was named the best new restaurant in America by Bon Apetit in 2017.

Chefs Mason Hereford (Left) and Mandel Hitzer (Right) will be guests of Ryan Lachaine on June 30th for Riel's Canada Day Celebration.
Chefs Mason Hereford (Left) and Mandel Hitzer (Right) will be guests of Ryan Lachaine on June 30th for Riel's Canada Day Celebration.
Photos courtesy of Turkey & the Wolf and Deer + Almond

Both chefs will join Lachaine in his kitchen to create an assortment of small dishes and bites for the evening. On the tentative menu so far are Riel's famous mini hot dogs, Hereford's famous fried bologna sandwiches, steamed burger sliders, Jell-O shots and, naturally, poutine. "It's the only time of year I ever do pouitine," says Lachaine, who also plans to roll out some traditional Canadian desserts like nanaimo bars and butter tarts. To honor Canada's 152nd anniversary, the bar will be serving $1.52 shots of Canadian Club Whiskey.

Starting at 2 p.m., the event will go until the kitchen runs out of food or, as Lachaine puts it, "until we can't take it anymore."

Riel's massive 48 oz bone-in rib-eye.EXPAND
Riel's massive 48 oz bone-in rib-eye.
Photo by Bradford Eu

Reservations are encouraged, as Riel's intimate dining room has limited space and last year's event was an absolute sell out. “We’re expecting even more this year," says Lachaine, "come early, stay late, drink some Canadian Club and eat hot dogs with us. It should be a great time, and we’re excited for Mason and Mandel to be a part of it.”

Riel's Canada Day celebration will start at 2 pm on Sunday June 30 and continues throughout the day. For reservations call 832-831-9109 or visit rielhtx.com

 
Houston Press contributor Carlos Brandon is a freelance writer, blogger, and self proclaimed Houston hip hop historian. He contributes to various publications and can usually be found haggling with food truck cooks or talking politics on the METRO Rail.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >