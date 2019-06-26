Third Annual Canada Day Celebration at Riel

On Sunday June 30, Riel will host its third annual Canada Day celebration. The rowdy, day-long party has been a tradition for the Montrose restaurant — named after Canadian historical figure Louis Riel — since chef-owner and Winnipeg native Ryan Lachaine hosted the first one in 2017.

Along with a rare Sunday opening, once-a-year menu items and drink specials, Lachaine will host guest chefs Mason Hereford (Turkey & the Wolf, New Orleans) and Mandel Hitzer (Deer + Almond, Winnipeg). Hitzer, a fellow Winnipegger, has hosted Lachaine as a guest chef at several of his now renown RAW: Almond pop ups — an annual 21-day winter pop up over a frozen river. His restaurant Deer + Almond has twice been named one of Canada's best restaurants. Meanwhile, Hereford's New Orleans deli Turkey & the Wolf was named the best new restaurant in America by Bon Apetit in 2017.

Chefs Mason Hereford (Left) and Mandel Hitzer (Right) will be guests of Ryan Lachaine on June 30th for Riel's Canada Day Celebration. Photos courtesy of Turkey & the Wolf and Deer + Almond

Both chefs will join Lachaine in his kitchen to create an assortment of small dishes and bites for the evening. On the tentative menu so far are Riel's famous mini hot dogs, Hereford's famous fried bologna sandwiches, steamed burger sliders, Jell-O shots and, naturally, poutine. "It's the only time of year I ever do pouitine," says Lachaine, who also plans to roll out some traditional Canadian desserts like nanaimo bars and butter tarts. To honor Canada's 152nd anniversary, the bar will be serving $1.52 shots of Canadian Club Whiskey.

Starting at 2 p.m., the event will go until the kitchen runs out of food or, as Lachaine puts it, "until we can't take it anymore."

EXPAND Riel's massive 48 oz bone-in rib-eye. Photo by Bradford Eu

Reservations are encouraged, as Riel's intimate dining room has limited space and last year's event was an absolute sell out. “We’re expecting even more this year," says Lachaine, "come early, stay late, drink some Canadian Club and eat hot dogs with us. It should be a great time, and we’re excited for Mason and Mandel to be a part of it.”

Riel's Canada Day celebration will start at 2 pm on Sunday June 30 and continues throughout the day. For reservations call 832-831-9109 or visit rielhtx.com