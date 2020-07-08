 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Tony Vega with wife Rafaela.EXPAND
Tony Vega with wife Rafaela.
Photo by Leo Vega

Remembering Tony Vega of Tony's Mexican Restaurant

Lorretta Ruggiero | July 8, 2020 | 11:13am
AA

Longtime customers of Tony's Mexican Restaurant can still count on its strong margaritas and delicious enchiladas. But they won't be greeted by owner Tony Vega's warm smile anymore since he passed away from a heart attack on July 2.  He was 57 years old.

Vega moved from Mexico to the United States when he was 15 years old. He worked day and night to bring to bring his whole family to the United States, a dream he was able to achieve a few years later. Vega worked in the construction industry for a while but quickly realized it was not for him. So, he began his career in the restaurant industry doing everything from making subs and pizzas to working as a server, eventually opening his own restaurant.

In 1992, he opened Tony’s Mexican Restaurant at 2222 Ella, which he owned for 28 years. During this time, he met the love of his life, Rafaela Vega. Rafaela already had one child and Vega had four of his own when they met. They married and had four more children together, making Tony the proud husband and father of nine, plus three grandchildren.

Tony's has lost its founder.
Tony's has lost its founder.
Photo by Jeff Balke

In a statement to the Houston Press, the family says, “He loved Tony’s and all of the loyal customers with all of his heart. Fourteen years ago, Tony found Jesus Christ and He became his first priority and second, his family, with everything else following behind. He enjoyed every second of his life. He loved working, being with his family, but overall, delighting in the Lord. He was so happy any time he saw any of his family members accomplish any of their goals in life. He was an amazing husband, father, pastor, son, brother, business owner and child of God.”

 
Lorretta Ruggiero is a Houston Press freelance writer based in Cypress, Texas. She loves entertaining her family and friends with her food and sparkling wit. She is married to Classic Rock Bob and they have two exceptionally smart-aleck children.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.