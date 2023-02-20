Pop Goes the Rodeo Uncorked & Best Bites 2023 Competition

click to enlarge Len Cannon, Anthony Yanez and Owen Conflenti go in for a bro hug. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Former Houston Oiler Sean Jones and Classic Rock Bob pose at the judges' table. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Lizeth Navarro and Annie Rupani are pretty as a picture in front of their stunning popcorn candies. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Chefs Evelyn Garcia and Cuc Lam doing the chicka-bao-bao. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge The recently opened TEN Sushi has a smiling staff. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge The tamal was delicious but we had no room for the Frito pie. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge So many bites, so little time. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Eculent's booth encouraged crowd participation. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge This Rodeo Uncorked attendee has a sweet tooth. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Cheers to another Rodeo Uncorked Best Bites! Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

It's time to pull out the Justins, Stetsons and turquoise jewelry. Rodeo Houston has begun its season of events, kicking off with Rodeo Uncorked Roundup & Best Bites Competition 2023 which took place at NRG Center February 19. Thousands of folks in Western finery filled the massive space, eager to try award-winning wines and delicious nibbles from some of Houston's best chefs and food purveyors. We were part of that fortunate crowd and we got a first-hand look from the judges' stage.In addition to a number of Houston food writers and bloggers, there were local newscasters and television personalities including's Deborah Duncan in a snazzy Southwestern-patterned dress and Len Cannon (KHOU) and Anthony Yanez (KPRC) decked out in cowboy gear. Owen Conflenti (KPRC) served as emcee for the evening.I had Classic Rock Bob as my judging companion for the evening and we were joined at our table by former Houston Oilers defensive end, Sean Jones. Our smiling Rodeo volunteer, Jill, brought us plate after plate of appetizers, entree bites and wee desserts. With so many tasty plates being put in front of us and quickly whisked away, it was hard to keep up mentally with the flavors and the presentations. It was a blind tasting so we were unaware of which restaurants we were sampling but Classic Rock Bob and I really enjoyed a yummy meatball and a loaded corn tortilla taco. I particularly like the braised short rib over polenta that we later learned was from North Italia. It won third place in the Lone Star Entree Award.After the judging, we walked around with our glasses of wine, trying to imagine eating more of the amazing bites available. It was no easy task after sampling so many treats at the judging table but we managed to grab a flavorful pork belly bao from the newly opened Jun by Kin and a sushi bite from TEN Sushi. I was blown away by the Popcorn and Butter candy from Cacao and Cardamom which won third place for the Two-Steppin' Dessert Award. I should have taken a cue from another attendee and loaded up my plate with more of Annie Rupani's spectacularly pretty sweets.Unfortunately, Classic Rock Bob and I never really made it to the wine booths dotted throughout the massive space. Our glasses had been filled in the judges' room with Skyfall Wines Cabernet Sauvignon 2020. The wine was recommended to us by our tablemates, Chris Kelso and Rob Cook, the duo behind The Real Estate Rat Pack Show at 100.7 FM. It won a silver this year in its category of Cabernet Sauvignon ($14-$16). For that price range, this cab from Washington delivers more than one would expect.By the time we hit David Skinner's corn-crazy booth for Eculent, the Shrimp on Corn Butter was all gone, though a friend of ours rubbed it in that he had enjoyed several samples (Thanks, Josh). Still, we did samplealong the way and enjoyed a collard greenfrom Black Girl Tamales. The Frito pie was calling my name but my eyes were bigger than my stomach.Though we wished we, and our stomachs, could sample everything available, we had to find a stopping point. As we were making our way to the exit, we saw Craft Creamery's stand. They had a Smoked Chocolate Ice Cream with spicy candied pecans. Who could resist that? Not us and we were very happy to indulge in one last treat before leaving. It was worth it.1st Place: Eculent2nd Place: Brother's Produce1st Place: Cotton Culinary: The Cotton Pearl (Duck fat crostini with Wagyu beef and lemon verblanc pearl)2nd Place: Patra Lee's Kitchen (Caramel stracciatella ice cream with pralineethiopie and whiskey caramel swirl)1st Place: Joyce's Seafood & Steaks (White chocolate bread pudding)2nd Place: Carraba's: (Meatballs and romano with homemade pomodoro)1st Place: Lowtide Kitchen & Bar (Ceviche with cilantro citrus sauce on corntortilla strip)2nd Place: Terrace 54 Bar & Table (T54 Bang Bang Shrimp)3rd Place: Henderson & Kane General Store (Mighty Meat Mac)1st Place: Patagonia Grill & Cafe (Sausage-ribeye outside skirt steak)2nd Place: Calavera Mexican Kitchen (Taco Al Pastor with grilled pineapple salsa taquero, cajeta mousse, candied pecans and vanilla Chantilly cream3rd: North Italia: (Braised short rib, creamy mascarpone polenta with mushroommedley, marsala and microgreens)1st Place: Mostly Chocolate (Barrel-aged tequila chocolate bonbon)2nd Place: Whisky Cake (Whisky cake)3rd Place: Cacao and Cardamom Chocolatier (Popcorn and butter)Patra Lee's Kitchen ( Caramel stracciatella ice cream)Capone's Oven & Bar (Capone's pizza)The 2023 Rodeo Uncorked International Wine Competition is a massive event and the list of medal winners would be too extensive to list here. However, here are some of the champions:Le Chemin du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NVBernhardt Winery Antiquity Chardonnay Reserve, Danube Plain 2020Becker Vineyards Barbera, Tallent Vineyards, Texas Hill Country 2019Bernardus Marinus Estate Red, Carmel Valley 2015Chateau Saint-Roch Old Vines White, Cotes du Roussillon AOP 2020Nicolas Feuillatte Reserve Exclusive Brut Rose Champagne AOC, NVDandelion Vineyards Legacy of Australia Pedro Ximinez, Australia, NVHenschke Henry's Seven Red, Barossa 2020Risata Wines Moscato d'Asti DOCG 2021E&J Gallo WineryDeutsch Family Wine & SpiritsBecker VineyardsMessina Hof Winery