Cocktail Therapy: Morgan Mansur of La Vista 101

"In high school I worked at a pizza place…tried to get away from it, then a diner… tried to get away from it… but I always kept coming back." The tell-tale signs of a lifer. Morgan Mansur, a fast talker, fast thinker, can rattle off the R & D or the why behind anything he gets his hands on. At La Vista 101, the fresh retro revamp of Briargrove classic La Vista, cocktails are creative twists off pre-prohibition classics, though the mention of anything fizzy really gets him going.

"There's always going to be something on the menu with sodas," he says quickly, "I love sodas." After picking up the technique while serving as lead bartender under Sean Beck at Caracol. Mansur uses them frequently because they're great as an "apertivo, filler, topper, whatever." And guess what, it's still blazing outside, so the more soda cocktails floating around the better. Mansur, who works and manages the bar, also loves the fact that once the recipe is nailed it rarely falters. Consistency is always important, but most especially at a popular neighborhood joint like this one.

Growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mansur was often roped into either landscaping with his father or catering events with his mother who, after retiring from teaching started a one-stop-shop event coordinating business. He has fond memories of clipping tulips and rolling silverware in their 60-degree house as they prepared everything from food to floral arrangements for 200 person weddings.