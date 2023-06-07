Southern Smoke Festival 2023: Tickets on Sale Today!

Southern Smoke Festival is returning for another chef-studded and fun-filled food frenzy October 13 and October 14, 2023 and tickets go on sale at noon June 7. This will be the 7th annual event for the Southern Smoke Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit that supports food and beverage workers in Houston and around the country. Founded in 2015 by James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd, it has raised more than 10.5 million dollars.
The kick-off event, Respect the Rose
, kicks off Friday, October 13, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Four Seasons Hotel Houston. Chefs from around the country will be creating a multi-course feast paired with a selection of world-class rose wines and other varietals. The theme is Monte Carlo glamour and James Bond suavity and guests are encouraged to dress the part.
Some of the chefs afield that will be cooking at the event include Sarah Grueneberg from Monteverde in Chicago, Ryan Prewitt from Peche in New Orleans, Stephen Stryjewski from Link Restaurant group in New Orleans, Jason Stanhope from FIG in Charleston, South Carolina and Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman from Hog & Hominy in Memphis. Houston's own Sugar Fairy, Rebecca Masson (Fluff Bake Bar), will also be part of the opening event team.
The funds raised from the event will benefit Behind You, SSF's program which provides no-cost mental health counseling to F+B employees nationwide.
The Throwdown happens October 14 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Discovery Green, a change in venue for the festival. This is the big to-do of the weekend with over thirty top chefs manning live-fire pits, serving up bites of unique dishes and satisfying attendees with sweet pastries and treats.
Food is the major focus of the outdoor event (besides raising money for the foundation's mission) but drinks are of great importance as well. Wine, beer and spirits will be available throughout the venue. There will also be live music and entertainment. Lexus VIP ticket holders will have the bonus of a comfortable VIP area to hang out.
The multitude of local chefs includes Ope Amosu of ChopnBlok, Aaron Bludorn of Bludorn, Leonard Botello IV of Truth BBQ, Emmanuael Chavez of Tatemo, Dawn Burrell of Late August, Abbas Dhanani of Burger Bodega, David Cordua of the Lymbar, Trong Nguyen of Crawfish & Noodles, Chris Williams of Lucille's, Martin Stayer of Nobie's and Felipe Riccio of Goodnight Hospitality, along with many other local favorites including a former Houston Press
writer, Kate McLean of Tony's. Bun B, rap artist and burger meister of the upcoming Trill Burgers, will also be in attendance along with Chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter, the newly crowned James Beard Awards Best Chef: Texas. We can't promise a performance from Bun B but it happened last year.
There will also be a number of visiting chefs from around the country like Chris Bianco, Erick Williams, Jess Pryles, Claudette Zepeda, Caroline Schiff, Philip Speer and many more. For a full list of the amazing line-up, check out the website
.
Respect the Rose
Friday, October 13, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Four Seasons Hotel Houston
1300 Lamar
Seats:$500, Table of Ten: $5,000, VIP Table of Ten: $7,500
The Throwdown
Saturday, October 14, 3 p.m. (VIP) and 4 p.m. (GA) to 8 p.m.
Discovery Green
1500 McKinney
General Admission: $175, Lexus VIP: $500
Southern Smoke Foundation
southernsmoke.org