December Dining and Drinking Deals: Week Three

The holidays are kicking into high gear this week as we scramble for last minute gifts (or actually start our Christmas shopping) and try not to go over the spending limit we promised ourselves we'd stick to this year. Relatives are beginning to arrive, office parties are leaving us hungover and friends are insisting we get together before the New Year begins. We all need a little Christmas but we also need a little relief.
We have some tips for making this week a little less strenuous on the brain and the wallet. Whether it's a happy hour break before heading home to wrap gifts or some ideas for feeding your brother's behemoth of a kid (when did he hit six feet tall?), we have some local spots that are offering a little holiday help.
Exciting Events:
click to enlarge 93'Til
Brandy is a fine girl in these cocktails.
Photo by Jordan Smith
, 1601 Main, is celebrating its three-year anniversary with a holiday party December 21 from 7 p.m. till close. There will be food and drink specials including $9 cocktails and $3 Asahi beers. Bar manager Trung Nguyen has created some holiday tipples such as the Nogg it Off with eggnog, rum and brandy plus an elevated version of Brandy Alexander with brandy, chocolate and vanilla. There's also a hot butter fat-washed rum cocktail. Supposedly most of the fat content gets removed but we probably still need to try these before our New Year's resolutions begin.
The Savoy
, 4402 Emancipation, is hosting 'Meet Santa at The Savoy' December 21 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Though it is a legacy neighborhood bar, it will invite families in need to meet Black Santa and receive one toy per child. There will also be free photos with the jolly old elf and musical holiday cheer.
In addition to the holiday giveaway, there will be photo ops with Black Santa Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. and noon on Saturday and Sunday through Christmas Eve. For those who can donate, The Savoy is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys through December 20 from 4 p.m. to midnight.
Feast on This:
A'Bouzy
, 2300 Westheimer, has several take-out options that can be easily ordered online for pick-up including its Daily Dinner for Two which includes a bottle of wine for $39, though prices may vary for the weekly specials. This week's option is Chicken Pot Pie for Two with a house salad and mixed berry cobbler. Three courses with a bottle of wine makes a merry evening at home for any couple.
A'Bouzy also offers its meat and cheese boards for larger gatherings including its Ball's Out Bouzy Board which offers charcuterie and cheese with all the accoutrements for $100.
click to enlarge Molina's Cantina
Molina's tamales are an easy snack for guests.
Photo by Julie Soefer
has pork tamales for $15.95 per dozen and they are a great way to introduce visiting snow bird relatives to a holiday standard in Houston. They are perfect for buffets and a great addition to a Mexican feast. Large orders should be placed 24 hours in advance. There are three Houston area locations for pick-up.
Just remember to show your uncle from Connecticut how to properly eat them or else you'll be giving the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of corn husk. Take it from us. It's happened before.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar
has At-Home Brunch Kits that will feed 4 to 6 people for $60. It includes 6 of its famous Cathead biscuits, one pound applewood smoked bacon, one pound house-made sausage, one dozen fresh eggs, one quart of white country gravy, two and a half pounds pancake mix, strawberry jam, whipped butter and maple syrup. Yes, you have to cook most of it yourself but you can also add on frozen drink kits or mimosas by the gallon so that will make it more fun in the kitchen.
There are three locations for picking up the kits but they are available for delivery as well for an added cost. State Fare is also extending its dine-in Holly Jolly Brunch days December 26 through December 29 and January 1 so customers can leave all the cooking to the chefs for a bit more money.
Happiest Happy Hours:
click to enlarge The Decoy
These are our holiday colors.
Photo by Alex Montoya
, 1222 Witte, recently opened in November and it's already rolling out the holiday cheer on the west side. Its '3-4-5-6' happy hour is available from open till 6 p.m. Monday through Friday offering $3 Modelos, $4 Fireball (uh-oh, Big Hair Kim), $5 house wine and $6 Tito's vodka (uh-oh, Lexi). And, with our warm December weather, you can play sand volleyball outside.
click to enlarge
The house wines at The Decoy are $5 for happy hour and Ladies' Night.
Photo by Alex Montoya
It also hosts theme nights: Mix & Mingle Monday (Industry Night) has $3 Jameson and Fireball. Tipsy Tuesday has cocktails for $5. Western Wednesday offers a selection of specialty cocktails and $2 off all whiskey drinks. Throwback Thursday offers $2 off all tequila drinks and shots, with select bottles available for $100. Friday Ladies' Night means half-price Veuve Cliquot and $5 house wines. Saturday and Sunday features $5 off beer or mimosa towers with $6 specialty cocktails on Sunday.
click to enlarge Eloise Nichols
The Shopper's Spritz will make your tired feet feel better.
Photo by Adair Concepts
, 2400 Mid Lane, is hosting its Holiday Pop-Up Bar this month as well as a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Its holiday cocktail menu includes St. Nick's Negroni, Hot Mulled Wine, House Nog and the Eloise Hot Toddy. There's also the Shopper Spritz with Brut sparkling wine, Aperol, cranberry, orange bitters, lemon and rosemary. The seasonal drinks are a reasonable $10 regularly but on happy hour, they're an even sweeter deal at $7.
The all day cafe and bar also has $5 burgers, $6 Joe's Hot Chicken sandwiches,$6 zucchini chips and $7 calamari for happy hour nosh.
Home Run Dugout
, 1220 Grand W. Boulevard, is a family friendly sports bar that offers hands-on activities for adults and kids with indoor batting cages, occasional live music and an outdoor beer garden. It's a perfect chance to be the fun aunt or uncle while escaping cabin fever with the extended family.
It is offering limited time holiday cocktails, too. The Cookie Kay is made with vanilla vodka, Rum Chata and cinnamon while The Grinch goes green with vodka, apple Pucker and melon Schnapps. Both are $10. There's also a Peppermint Martini, Jack Frost or Christmas on the Beach for $8.
Merry Mocktails:
click to enlarge Eunice
Guests can party NOLA-style without the booze.
Photo by Emma Umana
, 3737 Buffalo Speedway, has delicious Creole and Cajun cuisine but it is also offering a couple of refreshing zero-proof drinks to accompany its Smoked Chicken & Sausage Gumbo or Shrimp Etouffee. The Bramble Berry Fizz ($8) is house lemonade with blackberries and club soda while the Cinnamon Sunrise ($8) is made with orange juice, cinnamon syrup and lemon juice.
click to enlarge Kata Robata
You won't need to be 21 to enjoy Kata Robata's Fake ID.
Photo by Alex Montoya
, 3600 Kirby, has a couple of tasty mocktails that will pair well with chef Manabu Horiuchi's famed Japanese cuisine. The cleverly-named Fake ID ($6) is made with Fever Tree ginger beer, lychee and lemon while the Yuzu Sparkle ($8) draws on the flavors of citrus and mint and combines them with soda.
Loch Bar
, 4444 Westheimer, also has two zero-proof quaffs to sip on with items like its fresh oysters, Spanish Iberico Ribs or Maine Lobster Roll. Heard It On The Grapevine ($7) combines fresh grapes, lime and mint with tea for a unique drink. For folks looking to reverse the effects of holiday indulgence, Along The Lonely Road is a mix of cucumber, mint, pineapple and lime with a dash of Topo Chico.
Party Pastries:
click to enlarge Kolache Shoppe
Christmas breakfast or brunch is easy with Koalche Shoppe's cinnamon loaves.
Photo by Carla Gomez
is offering its buttery, fluffy cinnamon rolls in loaf form for the holidays. They make tempting centerpieces for holiday brunch or delicious gifts for friends, neighbors and colleagues. The swirled loaves are available in Cinnamon or Poppy-Pecan for a budget-friendly $10. The orders should be placed 48 hours in advance for pick-up at the Heights or Greenway Plaza locations. Customers can also order a variety of kolache flavors and packages online with a 24-hour advance notice.
click to enlarge Love Croissants
These babies take three days to make.
Photo by Gonzalo Picon Tucci @gonzalopicon
, 2808 Caroline, is offering a $5 coupon for online orders using the code PT7 EF1. While these pastries aren't cheap by any means, they are made with Beurremont Beurre, a French butter, over a three-day process by chef Omar Pereney and his team. And, by the looks of its online menu, stock can run low on the pain au chocolat
($8) and the stuffed croissants. If you're trying to impress your globetrotting cousin with a French breakfast, it's best not to wait. The coupon lasts till December 31.
Winter Wonderland of Wine:
Roma
, 2347 University Boulevard, is hosting a complimentary wine tasting December 28 at 6:30 p.m. Guests can sample Cuvage Brut or Cuvage Brut Rose as well as Bisol Jeio. Tasters will also enjoy the opportunity to purchase the wines at a special price at the end of the evening.
Vinology
, 2314 Bissonet, has special discounts on wine for the rest of 2023. It is offering 10 percent off all retail bottles under $50 and 15 percent off retail bottles $50 and up, so it's a good time to replenish the wine cellar (or rack) with a few pricier vintages.
It also has a Tuesday happy hour with $8 glasses of selected wines. Plus, Tuesday is the day where selected bottles under the bar are 50 percent off.