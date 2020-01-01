Popular Food Truck Opens First Brick and Mortar in Sawyer Heights

Patrons of McIntyre's are likely familiar with the extremely popular food truck, Sticky's Chicken. The wings concept owned by siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares had, until recently, held residence outside the Heights sports bar since 2014. Now, with the help of a trio of West Coast partners, the Vivares have finally spun their celebrity-loved food truck into its own brick and mortar restaurant in the Sawyer Heights commercial development.

Sticky's, named after the signature Sticky Sauce their chicken is so liberally tossed in (created by the Vivares' Filipino father), aims to build on a considerable local following gained through celebrity endorsements and a camera friendly menu that begs to be posted.

EXPAND Sticky's signature wings, chicken over rice and karaage sliders. Photo by Carlos Brandon

The siblings' new partners in their brick and mortar venture include California-based chef Michael Pham (Shomi Noods, Hottlie's Fried Chicken) and Andy Nguyen, founder of the viral ice-cream concept Afters Ice-Cream. Like Afters and his other hit concept, Dough and Arrow, Nguyen hopes to turn Sticky's into a local celebrity and Instagram hot spot — similar to other Instagram-focused concepts like AquaS, OMG Burger and Taste Bar + Kitchen, to name a few.

Chef Pham aims to bolster an original menu that featured Sticky's chicken wings and the Halal Guys-inspired chicken over rice. His new additions already include Japanese-style fried chicken katsu and karaage chicken sliders, and will expand to eventually include burgers, tacos and burritos.

Sticky's will open for what the owners are calling "food truck hours" at first; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The concept represents the Vivares siblings' first foray into restaurant ownership and yet another beloved Houston food truck's expansion into a full-fledged restaurant.

Despite a slew of high profile closures along Sawyer Heights — including the shutter of pop-up turned brick and mortar, Pokeology — an early surge of celebrity visits and social media buzz, plus an all-star menu expansion have Sticky's positioned for success. Perhaps even further expansion.