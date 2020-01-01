 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
STicky's famous wings tossed in signature Sticky's sauceEXPAND
STicky's famous wings tossed in signature Sticky's sauce
Photo by Carlos Brandon

Popular Food Truck Opens First Brick and Mortar in Sawyer Heights

Carlos Brandon | January 1, 2020 | 5:00am
AA

Patrons of McIntyre's are likely familiar with the extremely popular food truck, Sticky's Chicken. The wings concept owned by siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares had, until recently, held residence outside the Heights sports bar since 2014. Now, with the help of a trio of West Coast partners, the Vivares have finally spun their celebrity-loved food truck into its own brick and mortar restaurant in the Sawyer Heights commercial development.

Sticky's, named after the signature Sticky Sauce their chicken is so liberally tossed in (created by the Vivares' Filipino father), aims to build on a considerable local following gained through celebrity endorsements and a camera friendly menu that begs to be posted.

Sticky's signature wings, chicken over rice and karaage sliders.EXPAND
Sticky's signature wings, chicken over rice and karaage sliders.
Photo by Carlos Brandon

The siblings' new partners in their brick and mortar venture include California-based chef Michael Pham (Shomi Noods, Hottlie's Fried Chicken) and Andy Nguyen, founder of the viral ice-cream concept Afters Ice-Cream. Like Afters and his other hit concept, Dough and Arrow, Nguyen hopes to turn Sticky's into a local celebrity and Instagram hot spot — similar to other Instagram-focused concepts like AquaS, OMG Burger and Taste Bar + Kitchen, to name a few.

Chef Pham aims to bolster an original menu that featured Sticky's chicken wings and the Halal Guys-inspired chicken over rice. His new additions already include Japanese-style fried chicken katsu and karaage chicken sliders, and will expand to eventually include burgers, tacos and burritos.

Sticky's will open for what the owners are calling "food truck hours" at first; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The concept represents the Vivares siblings' first foray into restaurant ownership and yet another beloved Houston food truck's expansion into a full-fledged restaurant.

Despite a slew of high profile closures along Sawyer Heights — including the shutter of pop-up turned brick and mortar, Pokeology — an early surge of celebrity visits and social media buzz, plus an all-star menu expansion have Sticky's positioned for success. Perhaps even further expansion.

 
Houston Press contributor Carlos Brandon is a freelance writer, blogger, and self proclaimed Houston hip hop historian. He contributes to various publications and can usually be found haggling with food truck cooks or talking politics on the METRO Rail.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >