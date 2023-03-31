Stuff'd Wings Honors Big Moe With A Special Menu

click to enlarge Family, friends, and fans came out to get a taste of the menu honoring Big Moe. Photo by JRMH Films

click to enlarge Members from the Epilipsey Foundation came out to spread awareness. Photo by JRMH Films

The parking lot on Richmond sitting between Travis and the Southwest Freeway is packed on a Sunday afternoon as groups of patrons, some coming from church and some headed for a Sunday fun day, bustle in and out of the lot building’s front doors. A line of cars trails around the building as even more customers pull through the drive through.Standing outside, donning a large cowboy hat with an equally sized smile is Jarrod Rector, the founder of Stuff’d Wings, a business he started with his wife, Prisoria, as a food truck. Many Houstonians remember the food truck for not only its unique offerings of seafood, mac, and boudin stuffed poultry but also for its appearance.“We wanted to be different and also make sure we were fully transparent in what we were offering,” recalls Rector of the Stuff’d Wings food truck with the fully transparent glass side that use to run up and down Old Spanish Trail. “My wife said to make it an open concept so it could be open and engaging at the same time. There was nothing to hide.”The decision to be so transparent along with fried, stuffed wings paid off as the business transitioned to a brick-and-mortar location almost a year ago. Now Stuff’d continues their unique marketing with Black Kitchen Concerts, a program where the restaurant offers a specialized menu dedicated to different musical groups, artists, and movements. Their first offering was a tribute to Dru Hill during Black History Month and their second came Sunday with their tribute to Houston legend Big Moe.“I’m a Houston native and Big Moe is a hometown hero. We wanted to do something to honor him and as well as bring awareness to Purple Day, the epilepsy awareness day.”The event Sunday brought out Mama Moe, Derrick “D-Reck”Dixon of Wreckshop Records, and patrons looking to pick up a limited-edition shirt along with their one-day-only menu which included Flossin: Funnel Cake & Chicken Tenders, Barre Baby Stuffed Wings, and Purple Stuff frozen grape lemonade.As the DJ played City of Syrup, Purple World, Moe Life, and more music from Big Moe’s catalog, members from the Epilepsy Foundation spoke with people and informed them about the importance of purple day.While the menu was only being offered for that day Rector makes sure to let people know that there is more to come.“We are going to continue to do tributes to African American artists so if you missed the one today there will be others. We want to really highlight the music and artists that bring the community together while also making sure to give flowers to those that have given us so many great memories.