Stuffed: Kolaches at EggHaus Gourmet

We set out to find and devour stuffed food from every possible culture right here in the Bayou City. From empanadas to dumplings, kolaches to samosas, we're getting stuffed.
Way back in the year of our Lord 2011, Hans Sitter started his now legendary King's Biergarten in Pearland by converting an old computer shop to a 45-seat dining room. The idea was to create a small place that could serve authentic German brats and beers to customers of the family car wash. That car wash is now gone, replaced by a massive biergarten with delightfully kitschy German decor and dirndl-wearing waitresses.
The Sitters expanded their company in 2017 by opening the Biergarten's sister concept in the Heights, King's Bierhaus; an equally massive beer hall and German restaurant selling the Sitter's century-old Bavarian sausage and schnitzel recipes, along with a eye-opening selection of German and Austrian beer. Most recently, the Heights outpost added to its footprint with the opening of breakfast-centric EggHaus Gourmet next door.
The morning-minded kitchen marries Sitter's authentic German staples with essential Texan breakfast foods. Most notably with the indelible, iconic, crave-inducing pockets of dough we Lone Star natives call kolaches.
EggHaus brands its kolaches as gourmet, and on first taste we at the Houston Press are inclined to agree. These Bavarian kolaches are heartier than your average Czech variety. Made with a dense housemade dough, they're a sight larger than those classic donut shop kolaches your average Texan can inhale by the handful.
The German Bratwurst is the house specialty. Stuffed with Swiss cheese and the Sitter family brat recipe, it's one of the best kolaches in Texas from a sausage perspective. Few bakeries in the state, no matter how good their bread or hearty their fillings, can offer an authentic German bratwurst the likes of this.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
On the "lunchier" side of things you'll find both the pizza and drunken chicken. The former is a simple yet delightful creation — a cheesy, greasy fusion of two perfect things in order to form a more perfect union. The latter, an inspired original creation that combines shredded chicken, Spaten lager marinade, onions, sauteed peppers and Buffalo sauce all inside that dense house bread. Both are mouthwatering and both push the boundaries of what a kolache can be.
All in all, EggHaus may offer some of the best kolaches in Texas, certainly in Houston. They owe that accolade to their one of a kind bratwurst and truly outstanding homemade bread. This is a breakfast detour worth making regardless of where your commute takes you — even if it means getting creative with your excuses at work.
EggHaus Gourmet is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!