Stuffed: Kolaches at EggHaus Gourmet

Way back in the year of our Lord 2011, Hans Sitter started his now legendary King's Biergarten in Pearland by converting an old computer shop to a 45-seat dining room. The idea was to create a small place that could serve authentic German brats and beers to customers of the family car wash. That car wash is now gone, replaced by a massive biergarten with delightfully kitschy German decor and dirndl-wearing waitresses.

The Sitters expanded their company in 2017 by opening the Biergarten's sister concept in the Heights, King's Bierhaus; an equally massive beer hall and German restaurant selling the Sitter's century-old Bavarian sausage and schnitzel recipes, along with a eye-opening selection of German and Austrian beer. Most recently, the Heights outpost added to its footprint with the opening of breakfast-centric EggHaus Gourmet next door.

EXPAND The fast-casual modern space sets a more sophisticated tone against the Bierhaus's Oktoberfest theme. Photo by Carlos Brandon

The morning-minded kitchen marries Sitter's authentic German staples with essential Texan breakfast foods. Most notably with the indelible, iconic, crave-inducing pockets of dough we Lone Star natives call kolaches.