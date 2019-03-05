 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
4
EggHaus combines authentic German and Polish bratwurst with everyone's favorite Czech-Texan breakfast creation, the kolache.EXPAND
EggHaus combines authentic German and Polish bratwurst with everyone's favorite Czech-Texan breakfast creation, the kolache.
Photo by Carlos Brandon

Stuffed: Kolaches at EggHaus Gourmet

Carlos Brandon | March 5, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

We set out to find and devour stuffed food from every possible culture right here in the Bayou City. From empanadas to dumplings, kolaches to samosas, we're getting stuffed.

Way back in the year of our Lord 2011, Hans Sitter started his now legendary King's Biergarten in Pearland by converting an old computer shop to a 45-seat dining room. The idea was to create a small place that could serve authentic German brats and beers to customers of the family car wash. That car wash is now gone, replaced by a massive biergarten with delightfully kitschy German decor and dirndl-wearing waitresses.

The Sitters expanded their company in 2017 by opening the Biergarten's sister concept in the Heights, King's Bierhaus; an equally massive beer hall and German restaurant selling the Sitter's century-old Bavarian sausage and schnitzel recipes, along with a eye-opening selection of German and Austrian beer. Most recently, the Heights outpost added to its footprint with the opening of breakfast-centric EggHaus Gourmet next door.

The fast-casual modern space sets a more sophisticated tone against the Bierhaus's Oktoberfest theme.EXPAND
The fast-casual modern space sets a more sophisticated tone against the Bierhaus's Oktoberfest theme.
Photo by Carlos Brandon

The morning-minded kitchen marries Sitter's authentic German staples with essential Texan breakfast foods. Most notably with the indelible, iconic, crave-inducing pockets of dough we Lone Star natives call kolaches.

Continue Reading

EggHaus brands its kolaches as gourmet, and on first taste we at the Houston Press are inclined to agree. These Bavarian kolaches are heartier than your average Czech variety. Made with a dense housemade dough, they're a sight larger than those classic donut shop kolaches your average Texan can inhale by the handful.

The German Bratwurst is the house specialty. Stuffed with Swiss cheese and the Sitter family brat recipe, it's one of the best kolaches in Texas from a sausage perspective. Few bakeries in the state, no matter how good their bread or hearty their fillings, can offer an authentic German bratwurst the likes of this.

Pizza, German Bratwurt, and Drunken Chicken kolachesEXPAND
Pizza, German Bratwurt, and Drunken Chicken kolaches
Photo by Carlos Brandon

On the "lunchier" side of things you'll find both the pizza and drunken chicken. The former is a simple yet delightful creation — a cheesy, greasy fusion of two perfect things in order to form a more perfect union. The latter, an inspired original creation that combines shredded chicken, Spaten lager marinade, onions, sauteed peppers and Buffalo sauce all inside that dense house bread. Both are mouthwatering and both push the boundaries of what a kolache can be.

All in all, EggHaus may offer some of the best kolaches in Texas, certainly in Houston. They owe that accolade to their one of a kind bratwurst and truly outstanding homemade bread. This is a breakfast detour worth making regardless of where your commute takes you — even if it means getting creative with your excuses at work.

EggHaus Gourmet is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 
Houston Press contributor Carlos Brandon is a freelance writer, blogger, and self proclaimed Houston hip hop historian. He contributes to various publications and can usually be found haggling with food truck cooks or talking politics on the METRO Rail.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: