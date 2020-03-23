This Week in Houston Food Events: Support Local Restaurants, Earn Gift Cards and Get Free Toilet Paper

Though social distancing is in effect and bars and restaurants are closed for in-house services, the ever-strong Houston food community is trucking on. This week, support local restaurants by carrying out and earn stuff like free gift cards and discounts (and toilet paper!), try out batch margaritas, and hit up pop-up markets for fresh produce, take-and-make meals and more. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long



Earn a Free Gift Card at Traveler’s Table

Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer, is now offering takeout, offering guests a $10 gift card for every $50 spent on take-out (gift cards to be used for future visits). Place an order online or call the restaurant at 832-409-5785. You can also get 30-percent off all bottles of wine with a food order. Those who prefer delivery can get it through Favor and GrubHub.

Family-Size Meals and Grab-N-Go Bodegas at Good Dog

Good Dog, 903 Studewood, 1312 West Alabama, is responding to the needs of our Houston community, as the team behind the dogs open up their kitchens and pantries and turn both their Montrose and Heights locations into grab-n-go Bodegas. Each day, they’ll pull fresh produce, pantry staples, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and other necessities, posting the rotating daily offerings on social media accounts. In addition, the Good Dog team will be selling family-sized containers of potato salad, apple-horseradish slaw, collards, mac & cheese and other sides to be enjoyed with a number of meals; including the family-sized hot dog package ($30, feeds four to six), featuring one pound of hot dogs, 1 pack of nine Slow Dough buns, three condiments, butter and a gallon of tea (can sub beer or wine for an additional cost). Guests can also continue to order the regular menu to-go or for pickup at both locations.

Margaritas To-Go at Hugo’s

In addition to its takeout eats, Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, will be offering its famous margaritas, available to-go by the pint, quart and gallon. The batch margaritas use the same recipes and ingredients used in Hugo’s, Caracol and Xochi, and are made with love using the same top-quality fresh lime juice and Tequila or Mezcal. Get the Hugo Rita ($12/pint, $24/quart, $96/gallon); the Xochi Mezcal Rita ($14/pint, $28/quart) and more. Call 713-524-7744 for curbside pickup.

Food To-Go Deals order at Ouisie’s Table

When you go online or call 713-528-2264 to place an order for $150 or more at Ouisie's Table, 3939 San Felipe, they'll toss in a free roll of toilet paper. Curbside service, free delivery within 5 miles radius, UberEats, Doordash, Menufy and Favre are all available. And al food and wines are discounted at 30-percent off.

Senior Hour at Luby’s

Luby’s has developed a system to get senior citizens and other highly vulnerable groups a safe, comforting meal while minimizing their risk of exposure to Covid-19. Luby’s is opening an hour early in support of their “Senior Hour” initiative, running from 10 to 11 a.m. every day. Orders can be called in, made online, placed at the drive-thru (where available), or selected in-store for carryout. This initiative extends to all at-risk communities, including immune deficient individuals and those with other existing health complications.

Pop-Up Market at Local Foods and Benjy’s Rice Village locations

The Rice Village Local Foods and benjy's in the Village, 2424 Dunstan, will offer a pop-up market featuring essentials like produce, fresh cut meats and cheese, wine, beer, coffee and olive oil, including local products from Slow Dough, Blue Horizon, Katz Coffee, Black Hill Ranch, Houston Dairymaids and 44 Farms. Hours for the market are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Local Foods is also offering a family pack for $99 that includes a pint of hummus, a pint of vegan queso with chips, a pint of campechana, one quart of posole, one quart of egg salad, a bottle of local hot sauce, dozen boiled eggs, one quart local strawberries, half-dozen chocolate chip cookies, half-dozen pretzel buns and a gallon of tea or lemonade.

Take-and-Bake Meals at Hay Merchant and Georgia James

Georgia James and Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, are offering a selection of take-and-bake dishes that you can pickup at heat up at home, as well as ready-to-eat favorites and uncooked steaks from the Georgia James butcher shop. Take-and-bake dishes include Lamburger Helper, baked ziti, Wagyu meatloaf, pulled pork enchiladas, Korean braised goat and dumplings and more. There are premade cocktails, too. Place your pickup order online.

Take Home Dinner for Two at B&B Butchers & Restaurant



Want to treat yourself? B&B Butchers & Restaurant and The Butcher Shop, 1814 Washington, will still offer take-out, curbside pickup and delivery on DoorDash and Favor from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. In addition, the Butcher Shop specials include a Take-Home Dinner for Two for $135 + tax, including a choice of two appetizers, one entrée for two, three sides and two desserts. Choose from options like the Caesar Salad, B&B Meatballs and Chef Tommy’s Bacon Box, a 20-ounce Chateaubriand or Beef Wellington or two Filet Mignon or Bone-In Ribeyes, plus mac and cheese, roasted brussels sprouts and creamed spinach sides and desserts from New York Cheesecake to Chocolate Cake and Key Lime Pie. Call 832-767-4828.

Family Feast for Four at B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar and B.B. Pizza To Go

In addition to the regular menu at B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar and B.B. Pizza To Go, 14795 Memorial, you can order a Family Feast for Four for $45, offered daily for take-out orders and including one large salad, choice of four pastas and cannoli for four people. Pasta choices run from tagliatelle Bolognese and linguine with clam sauce to rigatoni vodka and loaded Sunday ragu.

Carry-Out and Get a Gift Card at Frank’s Americana Revival

Frank’s Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, is offering its full menu, family-style meals, boxed lunches, bottles of wine from the White Star Bar wine list and select bottles of beer for to-go and curbside carryout service, or by Favor, UberEats and Grubhub. Customers that carry-out through the end of the month will receive a $20 gift card for future use.

EXPAND Ramen Tatsu-Ya is offering its comfort eats to-go for the first time ever, and that's something you should definitely take advantage of. Photo by Carla Gomez

Ramen Tatsu-Ya Offers To-Go for The First Time Ever

In an unprecedented move, Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, is offering its full menu to-go for the first time ever. Take-out will be available seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The eats will come with heating instructions, of course, as to not compromise the quality of the epic broths and noodles.

Carry-Out and Get a Gift Card at Uchi

Uchi Houston, 904 Westheimer, is offering limited, value-driven menus including wine, beer and sake for curb-side pick-up, with delivery via DoorDash as well. Each curb-side and delivery order will come with $25 gift card valid for dine-in use when restaurants re-open

Monday through Friday

Curbside Community Kitchen at MAD

This week Tuesday-Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m., the MAD and BCN staff will be donating 200 complimentary, individual meals - first come, first serve - to those who have been affected in the hospitality industry. The team will be handing out the meals curbside outside of MAD in River Oaks District, 4444 Westheimer, Suite C180. The cuisine will come with a Spanish twist, of course, and are meals that the staff at BCN and MAD have been making for the staff lunch since the restaurants’ openings.

Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27

Food Desert Pop-Up Market at Indigo

Indigo, 512 Berry, will transform its Trinity Gardens neo-soul restaurant into a pop-up market, which will take place in its backyard and be powered by Indigo’s kitchen in partnership with the restaurant's lead gardner, partnering purveyors, and the restaurant’s kitchen staff. In addition to fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and dairy, the market will also feature the signature preserves that the restaurant is known for, plus pre-prepared frozen items like duck confit croquettes; batched drinks like juniper and sage soda; housemade stocks and broths; cups and pints of homemade ice cream; freshly made pastas and more. The market will officially launch on Thursday and Friday, March 26 and 27 and will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. In order to maintain a safe and sanitary environment in compliance with COVID-19 regulations, the market will only allow eight patrons at a time given the limited property space. Additionally, Indigo will limit contact by maintaining cashless transactions.