Upcoming Houston Food Events: Tacodeli Gets Festive with Chile En Nogada and Spiked Horchata

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Seasonal treats are now available from Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, through December, with highlights including Eggnog Tres Leches in a Christmas Tree Pan ($42.50), Hannukah/Christmas/New Year’s Cookie Extravaganza (tray of 24 or 34 for $77.50 or $107.50), S'mores Pie ($35) and more. And now through December, 10 percent of proceeds from each S’mores Pie purchase will be donated to Camp For All, a barrier-free camp for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs.
New food hall Lyric Market, 411 Smith, has created a special ballet-themed cocktail in honor of the return of the Houston Ballet’s The Nutcracker. The Wooden Soldier features Basil Hayden Red Wine Barrel Whiskey, Combier, bitters and bubbles to create a bright and citrus forward cocktail. In addition to The Wooden Soldier, guests can now enjoy $5 drafts, $6 house wine and $8 cocktails at reverse happy hour from 9 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday now through the end of the holiday season to keep the party going.
Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, will offer its festive Chile En Nogada and Spiked Horchata for the holiday season this year. The Spiked Horchata is available for dine-in or to-go in a 16-ounce or 64-ounce container. Both items are available December 6 – December 23.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill invites guests to a four-course Caymus Wine Dinner on Tuesday, December 6 starting at 6:30 p.m. for $75 per person. Highlights include four cheese and sausage stuffed mushrooms with shrimp, rigatoni and chicken al forno, filet and scallop spiedino in lemon butter sauce and crème brulée.
Six top Houston chefs are sharing their Truffle recipes with Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, during a Tasting Event at the Cooking School, held on Thursday, December 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Each dish–including a Truffle Sushi Roll created by Horiuchi Manabu of Kata Robata, Spaghetti al Tartufo Nero created by Danny Trace of Potente, and a Truffle Ice Cream from Tony’s chef Kate McLean–will be paired with wines (including one with Madame Zero French Champagne). Tickets are limited to 50 seats, priced at $80 per guest.