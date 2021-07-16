Tacolandia Sale Tickets Available Now For the Return of the October Event

Come join us at The Water Works in October. Tickets on sale now.

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

The seventh time is the charm. That's what we're counting on as the Houston Press and taco lovers get together in person once again this coming October for Tacolandia, a celebration of all things taco at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now for the October 16 event sponsored by Mission Foods. The outdoor taco sampling already has a number of taco makers signed up with more added each week.

The event takes place from 4-7 p.m. (it opens an hour earlier for VIP ticket holders) and includes unlimited taco samples. It includes cash bars with beer, wine and cocktails as well as awards for best tacos in various categories. VIP ticket holders also get three drink tickets and access to VIP restrooms.

Tickets are $25 for General Admission and $65 for VIP. All Guests must be 21+, with a Valid I.D. Rain or Shine. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kids' Meals.

Visit the Tacolandia website or Facebook for more information.

The list of Tacolandia restaurants to date:

Click Virtual Food Hall

El Quetzal

El Tiempo

Hughie’s Tavern & Grille

JQs Tex-Mex BBQ

La Argentina Gelato & Coffee

La Catrina Taco Truck

Los Tios

Pier 6 Seafood

Puebla's Mexican Kitchen

Siphon Coffee

The health and safety of Tacolandia and Houston communities remains our top priority. We are working closely with local and state officials to create the safest event experience possible. As protocols continue to evolve rapidly regarding public gatherings, our guidance for best practices to be followed at the event are also evolving. Once final protocols are established, we will post all requirements for attendees to adhere to prior to the event date on our website.