Tacolandia Sale Tickets Available Now For the Return of the October Event

The seventh time is the charm. That's what we're counting on as the Houston Press and taco lovers get together in person once again this coming October for Tacolandia, a celebration of all things taco at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou.
General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now for the October 16 event sponsored by Mission Foods. The outdoor taco sampling already has a number of taco makers signed up with more added each week.
The event takes place from 4-7 p.m. (it opens an hour earlier for VIP ticket holders) and includes unlimited taco samples. It includes cash bars with beer, wine and cocktails as well as awards for best tacos in various categories. VIP ticket holders also get three drink tickets and access to VIP restrooms.
Tickets are $25 for General Admission and $65 for VIP. All Guests must be 21+, with a Valid I.D. Rain or Shine. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kids' Meals.
Visit the Tacolandia website or Facebook for more information.
The list of Tacolandia restaurants to date:
Click Virtual Food Hall
El Quetzal
El Tiempo
Hughie’s Tavern & Grille
JQs Tex-Mex BBQ
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
La Catrina Taco Truck
Los Tios
Pier 6 Seafood
Puebla's Mexican Kitchen
Siphon Coffee
