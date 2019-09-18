 


4
Bring a friend to Tacolandia. Hey bring three friends and really save.
Photo by Francisco Montes

Take Some Friends With You to Tacolandia and Get a Great Deal

Houston Press | September 18, 2019 | 4:00am
According to various published reports, the country were tacos are eaten the most is (drum roll please): Norway.

Norway? Yes it seems it's the Friday night fav in that northern country, maybe because it's basic construction is so easy: just wrap a tortilla around some meat and/or veggies and go for it.

In October,  the Houston Press will be giving you the chance to give Norwegians a run for their money, when it hosts the fifth annual Tacolandia event at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park. The event runs from 4-7 p.m. with early (3 p.m.) admission for those purchasing VIP tickets.

There's a special deal in place that will make this even more manageable for your wallet. That's the Fiesta with your Friends 4 Pack which features 4 general admission tickets for $100 ($25 per ticket and $40 savings,) unlimited taco samples, with beer and cocktails available for purchase. But this is a limited-time offer that ends on October 13, 2019 "or while supplies last."

Your other ticket options:

VIP Admission Ticket: $75 will increase to $85 day of event
Includes entry into the event 1 hour earlier than general admission (entry at 3 p.m.) Included in the price are unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, entertainment, access to VIP lounge with exclusive VIP-only taco samples, 3 Drink Tickets at the VIP Private Bar (Private Cash Bar available after tickets are used), as well as VIP restrooms.

General Admission Ticket: $35 will increase to $45 day of event
Includes entry into the event at 4pm. Included in the price is unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors, entertainment and beer, wine & cocktails available to purchase.

Tacolandia Restaurants
Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen
Blanco Tacos and Tequila
Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Caliente
Chilosos Taco Stand
Cochinita & Co
Cyclone Anaya’s
La Calle
La Fisheria
Lupe Tortilla
Ousies's Table
Part & Parcel
Peli Peli
Snooze an A.M. Eatery Montrose
TATEMO
Tea + Victory
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
Yong HTX

 
