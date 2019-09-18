Take Some Friends With You to Tacolandia and Get a Great Deal

According to various published reports, the country were tacos are eaten the most is (drum roll please): Norway.
Norway? Yes it seems it's the Friday night fav in that northern country, maybe because it's basic construction is so easy: just wrap a tortilla around some meat and/or veggies and go for it.
In October, the Houston Press will be giving you the chance to give Norwegians a run for their money, when it hosts the fifth annual Tacolandia event at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park. The event runs from 4-7 p.m. with early (3 p.m.) admission for those purchasing VIP tickets.
There's a special deal in place that will make this even more manageable for your wallet. That's the Fiesta with your Friends 4 Pack which features 4 general admission tickets for $100 ($25 per ticket and $40 savings,) unlimited taco samples, with beer and cocktails available for purchase. But this is a limited-time offer that ends on October 13, 2019 "or while supplies last."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Your other ticket options:
VIP Admission Ticket: $75 will increase to $85 day of event
Includes entry into the event 1 hour earlier than general admission (entry at 3 p.m.) Included in the price are unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, entertainment, access to VIP lounge with exclusive VIP-only taco samples, 3 Drink Tickets at the VIP Private Bar (Private Cash Bar available after tickets are used), as well as VIP restrooms.
General Admission Ticket: $35 will increase to $45 day of event
Includes entry into the event at 4pm. Included in the price is unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors, entertainment and beer, wine & cocktails available to purchase.
Tacolandia Restaurants
Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen
Blanco Tacos and Tequila
Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Caliente
Chilosos Taco Stand
Cochinita & Co
Cyclone Anaya’s
La Calle
La Fisheria
Lupe Tortilla
Ousies's Table
Part & Parcel
Peli Peli
Snooze an A.M. Eatery Montrose
TATEMO
Tea + Victory
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
Yong HTX
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!