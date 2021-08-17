Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Tacolandia

Tacolandia Announces New Restaurants, Way to Avoid the Ticket Price Increase

August 17, 2021 6:48AM

Let's get together.
Let's get together. Photo by Kate McLean
click to enlarge Let's get together. - PHOTO BY KATE MCLEAN
Let's get together.
Photo by Kate McLean
This week will be your last chance to get Tacolandia tickets at a lower price before an increase goes into effect Saturday, August 21.

We're also announcing some new restaurants we've added to our list since the last time we wrote about the October 16 event from 4-7 p.m. at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou presented by Mission Foods.

The $25 General Admission ticket includes entry into the event at 4 p.m. Included in the price is unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors, entertainment and beer, wine and cocktails available to purchase. The price increases to $35 as of Saturday.

The VIP Admission ($65 increases to $75 next Saturday) Includes entry into the event at 3 p.m. — one hour earlier than general admission. Included in the price is unlimited taco samples from Tacolandia vendors, entertainment, access to exclusive VIP lounge with VIP-only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at the VIP Private Bar (Private Cash Bar available after tickets are used), as well as access to VIP restrooms.

I support

Houston Press
Houston Press
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free.
Support Us


Participating Restaurants:

Click Virtual Food Hall
El Quetzal Bakery & Restaurant
El Tiempo Cantina
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
La Catrina Taco Truck
Los Tios
Pier 6 Seafood
Puebla's Mexican Kitchen
Siphon Coffee
Hughie’s Tavern & Grille - NEW
The Jolly Roger - NEW
Tatemó - NEW
JQs Tex-Mex BBQ - NEW
Tostada Regia - NEW
Pacific Coast Tacos - NEW
Lawless Spirits & Kitchen - NEW
Marco’s Pepper Grill - NEW
The Brass Tap - NEW

For more information, visit the Tacolandia website, or the Tacolandia Facebook page
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Houston Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation