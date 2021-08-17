Tacolandia Announces New Restaurants, Way to Avoid the Ticket Price Increase

We're also announcing some new restaurants we've added to our list since the last time we wrote about the October 16 event from 4-7 p.m. at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou presented by Mission Foods.
The $25 General Admission ticket includes entry into the event at 4 p.m. Included in the price is unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors, entertainment and beer, wine and cocktails available to purchase. The price increases to $35 as of Saturday.
The VIP Admission ($65 increases to $75 next Saturday) Includes entry into the event at 3 p.m. — one hour earlier than general admission. Included in the price is unlimited taco samples from Tacolandia vendors, entertainment, access to exclusive VIP lounge with VIP-only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at the VIP Private Bar (Private Cash Bar available after tickets are used), as well as access to VIP restrooms.
Participating Restaurants:
Click Virtual Food Hall
El Quetzal Bakery & Restaurant
El Tiempo Cantina
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
La Catrina Taco Truck
Los Tios
Pier 6 Seafood
Puebla's Mexican Kitchen
Siphon Coffee
Hughie’s Tavern & Grille - NEW
The Jolly Roger - NEW
Tatemó - NEW
JQs Tex-Mex BBQ - NEW
Tostada Regia - NEW
Pacific Coast Tacos - NEW
Lawless Spirits & Kitchen - NEW
Marco’s Pepper Grill - NEW
The Brass Tap - NEW
For more information, visit the Tacolandia website, or the Tacolandia Facebook page.