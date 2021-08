Tacolandia Announces New Restaurants, Way to Avoid the Ticket Price Increase

click to enlarge Let's get together. Photo by Kate McLean

This week will be your last chance to get Tacolandia tickets at a lower price before an increase goes into effect Saturday, August 21.We're also announcing some new restaurants we've added to our list since the last time we wrote about the October 16 event from 4-7 p.m. at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou presented by Mission Foods.The $25 General Admission ticket includes entry into the event at 4 p.m. Included in the price is unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors, entertainment and beer, wine and cocktails available to purchase. The price increases to $35 as of Saturday.The VIP Admission ($65 increases to $75 next Saturday) Includes entry into the event at 3 p.m. — one hour earlier than general admission. Included in the price is unlimited taco samples from Tacolandia vendors, entertainment, access to exclusive VIP lounge with VIP-only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at the VIP Private Bar (Private Cash Bar available after tickets are used), as well as access to VIP restrooms.Click Virtual Food HallEl Quetzal Bakery & RestaurantEl Tiempo CantinaLa Argentina Gelato & CoffeeLa Catrina Taco TruckLos TiosPier 6 SeafoodPuebla's Mexican KitchenSiphon CoffeeHughie’s Tavern & Grille - NEWThe Jolly Roger - NEWTatemó - NEWJQs Tex-Mex BBQ - NEWTostada Regia - NEWPacific Coast Tacos - NEWLawless Spirits & Kitchen - NEWMarco’s Pepper Grill - NEWThe Brass Tap - NEWFor more information, visit the Tacolandia website , or the Tacolandia Facebook page