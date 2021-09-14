Support Us

It's Almost Time for Tacolandia

September 14, 2021 5:00AM

Visions of past Tacolandias. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography
Taco lovers will unite once again at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou on October 16 for the Houston Press Tacolandia.

General admission ($35) and VIP tickets ($75) are on sale now for the outdoor event sponsored by Mission Foods.

Tacolandia takes place from 4-7 p.m. (it opens an hour earlier for VIP ticket holders) and includes unlimited taco samples. It includes cash bars with beer, wine and cocktails as well as awards for best tacos in various categories. VIP ticket holders also get three drink tickets and access to VIP restrooms.

A live mariachi band will be on site, while the Mission Tortilla Zone gives you the chance to grab free tortilla chips and tortillas to take home. Jarritos Refresh Station will be handing out samples of the first national soft drink brand in Mexico. Guess the correct number of pinto beans in the jar and win up to $200 in gift cards.

All Guests must be 21+, with a Valid I.D. Rain or Shine. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kids' Meals.

Participating Restaurants:

Click Virtual Food Hall
Crunchy's for the Munchies
El Quetzal Bakery & Restaurant
El Tiempo Cantina
Hughie’s Tavern & Grille
JQs Tex-Mex BBQ
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
La Catrina Taco Truck
Lawless Spirits & Kitchen
Los Tios
Marco’s Pepper Grill
Pacific Coast Tacos
Pier 6 Seafood
Puebla's Mexican Kitchen
Siphon Coffee
Tatemó
The Brass Tap
The Jolly Roger
Tostada Regia
