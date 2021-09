It's Almost Time for Tacolandia

click to enlarge Visions of past Tacolandias. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

Taco lovers will unite once again at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou on October 16 for the General admission ($35) and VIP tickets ($75) are on sale now for the outdoor event sponsored by Mission Foods. Tacolandia takes place from 4-7 p.m. (it opens an hour earlier for VIP ticket holders) and includes unlimited taco samples. It includes cash bars with beer, wine and cocktails as well as awards for best tacos in various categories. VIP ticket holders also get three drink tickets and access to VIP restrooms.A live mariachi band will be on site, while the Mission Tortilla Zone gives you the chance to grab free tortilla chips and tortillas to take home. Jarritos Refresh Station will be handing out samples of the first national soft drink brand in Mexico. Guess the correct number of pinto beans in the jar and win up to $200 in gift cards.All Guests must be 21+, with a Valid I.D. Rain or Shine. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kids' Meals.Click Virtual Food HallCrunchy's for the MunchiesEl Quetzal Bakery & RestaurantEl Tiempo CantinaHughie’s Tavern & GrilleJQs Tex-Mex BBQLa Argentina Gelato & CoffeeLa Catrina Taco TruckLawless Spirits & KitchenLos TiosMarco’s Pepper GrillPacific Coast TacosPier 6 SeafoodPuebla's Mexican KitchenSiphon CoffeeTatemóThe Brass TapThe Jolly RogerTostada Regia