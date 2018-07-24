10 Things to Try at Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke

International Smoke, the new restaurant by celebrity chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry — and arguably one of the hottest openings of the year — debuted at CityCentre Houston in Memorial City the day after July 4th. Taking over the space previously occupied by Straits Asian Bistro, the exciting new eatery is the latest in a slew of openings from big-name restauranteurs and concepts such as Nobu Houston and Fig & Olive in the Galleria, both of which debuted earlier this year.

A global grilling concept that showcases what grilling and barbecue look and taste like around the world, International Smoke came to life after a successful three month pop-up at the The Michael Mina Test Kitchen in San Francisco. The initial month-long pop-up, a ticketed event, sold out in eight minutes. The success of the pop-up led to the eventual opening of the first International Smoke in San Francisco in November 2017. Mina says that Houston was his first choice for a second location, first because he has family ties here, and second because of our fantastic food scene.

So, what can you expect at International Smoke? The fun, shareable menu — under the culinary direction of executive chef E.J. Miller (formerly of Riel, Clark Cooper Concepts) — takes you on a culinary ride around the world from North Africa to Korea, Japan, and of course Curry’s native Jamaica.