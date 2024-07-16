The Michelin Guide Announces Texas as a New Destination



Houstonians already know that our city has a world class restaurant scene. We have James Beard Award winning chefs, restaurateurs and mixologists. We have one of, if not the most, diverse culinary landscapes to be found in the United States.



From pho and jollof rice to barbecue and birria, we have it all. We will even admit that our weird cousin Austin and our ugly stepsister Dallas have some mighty fine eats as well, as do many of our smaller cities and towns. Now that the MICHELIN Guide has announced that it is coming to Texas, we'd like to say "Howdy and what took you so long?"



The announcement was made July 16, 2024 and, according to a press release, the anonymous MICHELIN Guide Inspectors are already in the field, checking out our culinary diamonds in places like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. The first MICHELIN Guide Texas selection will be revealed later this year.



The inspectors will award the iconic MICHELIN Stars to the best of the best with the potential for one, two or three stars. Even one star is an amazing honor and often a catapult to success for a restaurant or chef that earns it. The MICHELIN Guide is also known for its Bib Gourmand which showcases restaurants offering high quality food at affordable prices. The MICHELIN Green Star is bestowed upon restaurants that stand out in the world of sustainable gastronomy. MICHELIN also presents special professional awards as well as restaurant recommendations.



Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, said in a press release, "The Texas culinary scene has proven to be an exhilarating one, with multicultural influences, homegrown ingredients and talent that is rich in ambition. Foodies and travel enthusiasts alike will find something to enjoy with such a broad dining scene spanning farm-to-table dishes, fusion cuisine, upscale dining and the famous Texas-style barbecue." He also said that, based on the experiences of the anonymous inspectors, "Texas is a perfect fit for the MICHELIN Guide."



And it's a pretty big deal as Texas is only the 11th destination in North America for the MICHELIN Guide. It made its North American debut in New York in 2005, adding to its portfolio American metropolises such as Chicago, Washington D.C., Atlanta and San Francisco (eventually the state of California) plus Canadian cities Toronto and Vancouver. The MICHELIN Guide added the country of Mexico in 2024.



The renowned dining guide was originally a small red guide produced by brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin who, after founding their tire company in 1889 in a small town in France, realized that motorists needed convenient information such as maps, fuel stops and places to rest. After being a freebie, the MICHELIN Guide launched in 1920 as a 7-franc purchase listing restaurants and hotels. In 1926, the MICHELIN Guide began awarding stars and the rest is gastronomic history.



While the MICHELIN Guide and its selection process is completely independent and determined by anonymous inspectors, the MICHELIN Guide will work with Travel Texas on marketing and promotional activities.



Tim Fennell, director of Travel Texas, says, "The MICHELIN Guide will illustrate to global travelers the culinary journey that's waiting to be discovered in our state, featuring restaurants that embody our heritage and introducing innovative chefs and local artisans who are redefining our food scene."



In addition to the 2024 Texas restaurant selection, the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels will also be revealed later this year.