Thanksgiving Day 2021 Down to the Wire Dining and Takeout Options

Don't worry. While the pre-order deadline has passed for some restaurants, there's still several Houston restaurants standing by ready to help with dine in or takeout orders. Here are some of the best holiday deals going. But hurry, some require pre-orders that expire today.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, will be open Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is offering a prix-fixe menu as well as its dinner menu. The prix-fixe ($85) includes an amuse bouche, appetizer, entree, dessert and family-style sides. There will be complimentary apple cider and pumpkin cookies, as an extra treat. For children 11 years and under, the prix-fixe is $35. Reservations are required and can be made on OpenTable or at 713-862-1814. The Butcher Shop at B&B will have ready to roast or pre-made meals available as well.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer, will be open for Thanksgiving Day with a dining menu that includes a choice of two to three proteins (Maple Bourbon-Brined Turkey, Brown Sugar Ham, Prime Rib Roast), along with accompaniments and desserts for the table. Sides include Autumn Harvest Salad, Caramelized Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Pecan-Crusted Sweet Potatoes, Cornbread Stuffing and more. There is a choice of apple or pumpkin pie for dessert. The cost is $60 to $70 per person (depending on protein choice) and $15 for kids, 12 and under. Seating will be from noon to 6 p.m. and reservations may be made online at its website.
Bosscat is also offering its Thanksgiving Take Home Feast as well. Customers can order online for pick-up between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, has chef Hugo Ortega's take on traditional Thanksgiving classics. The Family Feast offers a choice of Pineapple & Habanero Whole Spiral Ham ($225) or Roasted Turkey Breast ($245) with sides including Sweet Cranberry & Spicy Jalapeno Relish, Coal-Roasted Sweet Potato and Tamal Azteca Tortilla Casserole. For dessert, there's a choice of pumpkin pie with meringue and cajeta, tres leches cake or pecan chocolate tart. There's a Couple's Feast ($95) that offers a choice of protein, two sides and a dessert for two people.
The restaurant is also offering a variety of a la carte items by the pan and tamales by the dozen ($24). Holiday items and feasts must be ordered by November 24 for pick up November 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a designated time slot. Phone orders may be done at 713-622-9996.
Dozier's BBQ, 8222 Farm to Market 359, is smoking hot for Thanksgiving and picking up a to-go whole smoked turkey from this historic pit-stop in Fulshear will make your in-laws like you best. The whole smoked turkeys range from nine to twelve pounds and are $4.99 per pound. Bone-in spiral hams smoked with sugar glaze are $6.99 per pound and boneless smoked pit hams are $6.29 per pound. Pre-orders may be picked up until November 24 at 2 p.m.
Fainmous Barbecue, 1201 Oliver, has turkeys ($75) smoked, fried or smoked and fried. Owners Karen and James Fain are also offering Thanksgiving dinners for $140 which include a turkey of your choice, three quart-sized sides and a sweet potato pie. Its Cornished Hen Dinner ($70) with two stuffed Cornish game hens over a bed of rice and three pint-sized sides is perfect for a more intimate celebration. Orders must be made by November 22 for pick up before 1 p.m., November 24.
Indianola, 1201 St. Emanuel, will be open for Thanksgiving with a seated buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The buffet will offer delicious starters such as Wild Gulf Shrimp Cocktail, deviled eggs and Spanish chorizo, smoked Cheddar boudin balls and wood-roasted oysters. There will be meats including smoked heritage turkey, mesquite-grilled Angus filet and smoked apple-glazed pork loin. A bounty of sides will also be available with green bean casserole, organic mushrooms, dressing with crispy onions, jalapeno, cheddar and chorizo, pecan-toasted Brussels sprouts, pull-apart rolls, mashed potatoes, glazed sweet potatoes and more. Dessert choices include pecan pie, pumpkin pie, Caramelized Pear Coffee Cake and Tollhouse Crunch Cake.
The buffet dinner is $55 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Children under three eat free.
Le Jardinier, 5500 Main, will offer a four-course, prix-fixe menu ($150) November 25 from noon to 7:30 p.m. with dishes like Winter Squash Risotto, Heritage Turkey Ballotine, traditional stuffing and buttery mashed potatoes. Dessert choices include Pumpkin Tart with Cranberry Crumbles and Dulce de Leche Ice Cream. The full Thanksgiving menu can be found on its website and reservations may be made through Resy.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, seven Houston-area locations, will have dine-in and to-go specials for Thanksgiving. Guests can celebrate its Rare and Well Done experience with a holiday dining menu from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $45 per person. The dine-in special includes a choice of Butternut Squash Soup or Honeycrisp Apple Salad to begin, followed by Smoked Turkey Breast with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, cranberry relish, sage and sausage dressing and its homemade bread. Guests can add a slice of Pumpkin Cheesecake for $8. Reservations can be made online.
The Texas BBQ Lab, 13521 Jones, opened last year in Cypress. This family-owned business can customize its Thanksgiving offerings to fit different gatherings. It is offering two meals for pick up and time slots are limited. All orders must be picked up by noon on Thanksgiving.
Meal No.1 ($119.99, 6-8 servings) offers a 12 pound smoked turkey and half pans of mac and cheese, green beans or collards, homemade stuffing and banana pudding. It also comes with 12 dinner roll and a gallon of sweet or unsweetened tea. Meal No. 2 ($209.99, 16 to 20) doubles the sides, pudding, rolls and tea and offers a 16-pound smoked turkey and a 16-pound smoked ham. Orders require a $50 deposit and can be made by email, phone or in person.
Traveler's Table, 520 Westheimer, is offering Thanksgiving to-go with a global twist. There's Island-Spiced Roasted Turkey Breast ($50 for three pounds) and Island-Spiced Roasted Turkey Legs are $12 each. Customers can also add flavor bombs like Madeira Island Gravy and Turkish Fig& Cranberry Chutney. Side choices bounce from country to country with options such as Peruvian Purple & Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Cardamom & Rum Candied Sweet Potatoes, Curried Green Bean & Rice Casserole, Tahitian Taro & Coconut Stuffing and Brazilian Pao de Queijo. Dessert offerings include Moroccan Pumpkin Pie and Caribbean-Spiced Honey Chess Pie. There are also a couple of cocktails available to-go as well as wines by the bottle.
Orders should be placed by 2 p.m. November 22 with pick-up Wednesday November 23 or Thursday November 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Turner's,1800 Post Oak Boulevard, is pulling out all the stops with a lavish dining experience curated by executive chef Robert Del Grande and chef de cuisine, Jose Valencia. There are two seatings at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Guests can expect old-world, white-glove service in the posh and elegant dining space, beginning with a complimentary glass of champagne or a Kir Royale. Gourmet appetizers will be brought out to the table for you and your guests to share, followed by even more decadent hors d'oeuvres, then a three-course menu with six unlimited traditional sides. There will be an assortment of desserts and an artisanal cheese service to end the feast. There will also be live piano music from the baby grand adding to the ambiance. The experience is $250 per person, excluding tax, gratuity and alcoholic beverages.
Reservations are required and may be made at OpenTable or 713-804-1212. A credit card is required for reserving.