Thanksgiving 2022: Gobble Gobble To-Go

This Thanksgiving some Houstonians will venture out to one of Houston's many restaurants for their holiday celebration. Others will sweat it out in their kitchens trying to make the perfect meal for a huge extended family. While many of us still enjoy getting our friends and family together in our homes, it can be a lot of work. There's no shame in delegating different foods and beverages, but for those whose guests aren't always reliable with their help, there are numerous restaurants and food service companies who are providing turkeys, hams, barbecue, sides and desserts for those who want a traditional Thanksgiving meal but also want to be able to enjoy the party instead of running around like a turkey with its head cut off.
We have a list of businesses that can take some of the stress away or just offer something a little different for the holiday (turkey tacos, anyone?). Most restaurants need orders to be placed early and many will have designated pick up dates and times.
Check out these offers for a holiday meal that will impress your guests. It's up to you if you want to take the credit, but letting everyone know where you got that delicious pecan pie or amazing smoked turkey is good for the restaurants and businesses who need all the PR they can get right now.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
, 4310 Westheimer, 281-501-1187
This restaurant will be open for Thanksgiving dine-in as well as offering its Thanksgiving Take Home Feast ($195) that will feed five persons. Customers can choose between carved Maple Bourbon Brined Turkey or Brown Sugar Baked Ham. The dinner comes with mac and cheese, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, Winter-spiced Cranberry Sauce, skillet gravy, rolls and a choice of mashed potatoes or mashed sweet potatoes. The dinner deal also includes a pumpkin or apple pie. Extra sides can be added and additional whole pies are $20. The online ordering also offers three wine options for $25 each.
click to enlarge The Butcher Shop at B&B
This picture perfect turkey could be yours for $99.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
, 1814 Washington, 832-767-4828
Benjamin Berg's highly acclaimed B&B Butchers & Restaurant will be serving Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday but it is also doing takeout from its in-house butcher shop. Customers can choose from ready-to roast or pre-cooked entrees, sides and desserts.
Brined and ready to cook turkeys are $79 while pre-cooked smoked turkeys are $99. Sides are available by the half-sheet and gravy and cranberry sauce by the quart. A roasted prime rib dinner for 5 to 7 is $325 while a whole prime rib dinner is $650 and feeds 10 to 12 and includes pommes puree, au jus and Yorkshire pudding.
It is also offering a prix-fixe plated dinner for $65 per person with a minimum of two orders. The dinner includes a mixed green salad, butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, cornbread and sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes and a slice of pumpkin and apple pie.
Orders can be made by phone or online.
Eunice
, 3737 Buffalo Speedway, 832-491-1717
For a Thanksgiving that's part Cajun and part Creole, Eunice has a Louisiana menu specially curated by Chef Drake Leonards. Dishes that serve 8 to 10 include Cajun Stuffed Turkey Roll ($200), Crawish & Cornbread Stuffing ($80), Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Streusel ($80), Family Size Brussels Sprouts ($80) and a Family Size Bread Pudding ($60). Its popular Smoked Chicken & Sausage Gumbo ($40) is served with popcorn rice and feeds four people.
Orders should be placed by phone or online by November 18 for pick up November 23 from noon to 6 p.m.
click to enlarge Feges BBQ
Turkey gets the Feges touch.
Photo by Jenn Duncan
, 3 Greenway Plaza, 832-409-6118, 8217 Long Point, 346-319-5339
Patrick Feges is the pit master at this barbecue enterprise and his wife Erin Smith has garnered rave reviews for her creative and unique sides. For Thanksgiving, the couple are offering a variety of meats like whole turkey breast, sausage links, pork ribs and brisket. The meats are vacuum-sealed and come with heating instructions. Whole turkeys and Spiral Cut Bone-In Rum-Glazed Smoked Hams can be pre-ordered for picking up hot at the Spring Branch location Thanksgiving morning.
Sides ($40) are available in pans that serve 10 to 12 people. There are dishes like Pimento Mac N Cheese, spicy Korean Braised Greens, Loaded Potato Mash and Hogfat Cornbread. For dessert, there's Rum Raisin Bread Pudding with rum Anglaise and caramel ($40). Customers can also pick up bbq rubs, a variety of sauces and cooking fats.
Orders must be placed and paid for by November 16, so no cancellations or changes may be made after that date. There are varying pick up times for each location so make sure you choose the correct one.
Frank's Americana Revival
, 3736 Westheimer, 713-572-8600
Frank's is doing it family-style with a variety of dishes to heat and eat. A Roasted Boneless Turkey Breast with giblet gravy is $120 and a Bone-In Spiral Ham with bourbon-brown sugar glaze is $95. Sides for purchase include Cornbread-Sage Dressing, Whipped Potatoes, Roasted Butternut Squash and Shrimp and Crab Seafood Gumbo. The sides are $65 (12-15 servings) and $95 (24-30 servings).
It also has buttermilk biscuits and several desserts to-go like Apple Brown Betty and Pumpkin Cheesecake.
Orders should be placed by 9 p.m. November 18 for a scheduled pick up on November 23, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or November 24, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Grupo Herrera Catering at Galiana's Tex-Mex
, 24110 Northwest Freeway, 832-653-6853
This family-owned hospitality group is offering two Thanksgiving family meals to-go. The regular option ($110) includes a 12 to 14 pound turkey, sauteed green beans, mashed sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and one dozen fresh-baked rolls. It serves 7 to 9 people. The large meal ($179) will serve 11 to 14 with sides plus a larger 20 to 22 pound bird.
Orders need to be placed by 5 p.m. November 22. Pick up is November 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hamsa
, 5555 Morningside, 281-612-3515
For those who have the turkey and sides covered but need some tasty dips and apps to start the celebration, Hamsa has 8 ounce portions of each of its salatim for $7 each or $60 for all nine. There's Lemon Tahinni, Squash Tahini, Labaneh, Beet Salad, Matbucha
(a Moroccan Jewish tomato condiment), Muhamara
(red pepper dip), Amba Pickles, Baba Ganoush and Harissa Carrots. Customers can also order a 16-ounce container if hummus for $18.
Orders need to be made by November 22 before 4 p.m. Pick up is November 23.
Hungry's
, 14714 Memorial, 281-493-1520, 2356 Rice Boulevard, 713-523-8652
The holiday catering menu will be available at Hungry's from now through December 31, 2022. There are feasts in serving sizes of one ($22), four ($80) or 10 to 15 ($210). Guests can choose from oven-roasted turkey or honey-glazed ham plus several plant-based offerings. Side options include green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, Israeli couscous, Beet "Potato" Salad along with a la carte dishes and pies. There is also a selection of hors d'oeuvres for a big group or party.
Holiday orders should be placed with at least a 24-hour notice.
click to enlarge J-Bar-M Barbecue
Have a smoky Thanksgiving with J-Bar-M Barbecue.
Photo by Becca Wright
, 2201 Leeland, 713-534-1024
For guests coming from out of state, there's no better way to show them a taste of Texas than some good barbecue. Whether it's for Thanksgiving Day or a welcome meal after the horrors of air travel, smoked meats can be ordered in family-sized portions that serve 5 to 8 people at J-Bar-M. Choose from brisket, turkey and house or jalapeno-cheese sausage. The barbecue restaurant will also have traditional sides like green bean casserole, creamed corn and sweet potato casserole. Don't forget the cranberry sauce and brown gravy.
Orders must be placed by November 21 at [email protected]
for pick up from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. November 24. The restaurant will not be open for dine-in Thanksgiving Day.
Local Table
, 2003 W. 34th, 281-867-6257, 22756 Westheimer, 832-913-6150
Both the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest location and the Katy restaurant will have holiday catering through New Year's Eve. Honey-glazed ham and oven-roasted turkey will be on the menu along with mashed sweet potatoes, fire-roasted Brussels sprouts and cornbread dressing. There will also be dinner rolls, seasonal pies and a selection of hors d'oeuvres.
The final pickup for Thanksgiving orders is November 23 at 3 p.m.
click to enlarge
Montrose Cheese & Wine
Get eight scrumptious Parker House rolls for $12.
Photo by Pam Cantu
, 1618 Westheimer, 832-380-2461
This upscale wine and cheese shop is offering what it calls Thanksgiving Pre-Game packages in small ($65) which serves 4 to 6 people and large ($100) which serves 10 to 12. These cheese and condiment deals include a small format wheel of St. Albans from Vermont Butter & Cheese Company, Flory's Truckle, (a raw cow's milk cheddar), Cranberry Gouda, Little Mountain, Dodge City Salami and whole wheat sourdough crackers from The Sourdough Project in Austin. Both packages come with 4 ounces of Sour Cherry Jam made by The Shawn Gawle and the large size gets an extra bonus of Lady Edison Fancy Ham.
Pastries can also be pre-ordered for pick up on November 22 and November 23. The Pre-Game Packages can be pre-ordered for pick up by November 23. The shop also has Parker House Rolls baked by Pastry Chef Shawn Gawle for $12 and a Brown Butter Pecan Pie with Vanilla Bean Gelato for $40.
click to enlarge Orleans Seafood Kitchen
Add an extra pecan pie at Orleans for $20.
Photo by Becca Wright
, 20940 Katy Freeway,281-646-0700
Mardi Gras may be months away but Houstonians can laissez les bon temps rouler
this Thanksgiving. Orleans Seafood has a Cajun Family Thanksgiving Feast for $199.99 that will serve 10 to 12 celebrants. It comes with a Cajun Fried Turkey (12 to 16 pounds), Boudin Stuffing, 3-Cheese Mac & Cheese, Smothered Green Beans with Bacon, jalapeno cornbread, turkey gravy and a choice of pecan pie or bread pudding.
The Thanksgiving dishes are available a la carte as well. For those who don't want to risk bodily injury this year, the Cajun Fried Turkey is available by itself for $89.
Orders can be placed online or by phone by November 18. Pick up days are November 21 through November 23 at the Katy Freeway location.
click to enlarge The Pantry at the Junior League of Houston
The staff at The Pantry are ready to fill holiday orders.
Photo by the Junior League of Houston
, 1811 Briar Oaks Lane, 713-871-6673
The Junior League of Houston has a complete Thanksgiving Meal Package for $275 that will feed 10 to 12 people. It includes a roasted turkey (approximately 22 pounds), cornbread dressing, mashed sweet potatoes, corn casserole, cheesy broccoli rice casserole, giblet gravy, cranberry-orange relish, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. It also includes two dozen of its signature JLH rolls. The dishes are also available a la carte.
Orders will be accepted until November 17 with pick up at The Junior League November 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
click to enlarge Phat Eatery
The Wagyu Beef Rendang Wellington is made with Rosewood Ranch wagyu banana shank braised in rendang curry sauce.
Photo by Kimberly Park
, 23119 Colonial Parkway, 832-412-2927
This Malaysian restaurant will be open for dine-in on Thanksgiving but it also has a Malaysian Thanksgiving Feast ($268) to-go as well. It includes a Honey-Glazed Turkey Breast (approximately 4 pounds), a Wagyu Beef Rendang Wellington, 6 Roti Curry Chicken Enchiladas, two quarts Lobster Bisque, one quart Creamy Whipped Potatoes, one pint Turkey Gravy and one pint Ginger Japanese Sake Cranberry Sauce.
To-go orders must be placed by November 20 for Thanksgiving Day pick up from 11 a.m. to noon or from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
click to enlarge Pondicheri
To meat or not to meat, that is the question.
Photo by Ajna Jai
, 2800 Kirby, 713-522-2022
Chef and co-owner Anita Jaisinghani's Indian fine dining restaurant is giving patrons two Thanksgiving menus from which to choose. Each menu has special Indian-inspired dishes geared toward different palates or dietary requirements. The Herbivore Holiday Meal ($210) serves four guests and there are options for vegan or vegetarians. There are munchies like the Kolkata Snack Mix and Potato and Herb Samosas. There's also Turmeric Soup, Pomegranate Pilaf, Mustard Potatoes, Winter Green Salad and Vegan Truffle Mac & Cheese. Customers can choose between the Garden Loaf, which is vegan and gluten-free or opt for the Tandoori Paneer Kebabs for an additional $10.
Th Omnivore Holiday Meal ($230) includes Delhi Mix, Crab Samosas, Turmeric Soup, Pomegranate Pilaf, Mustard Potatoes, Winter Green Salad, Truffle Mac & Cheese, and an entree choice of Tandoori Paneer Kebabs or the Lamb Shank Nihari for an extra $20. There are also items available a la carte.
Customers can place orders through November 20 to be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon Thanksgiving Day at Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop.
click to enlarge R-C Ranch Butcher Shop
Damn, that's a ham!
Photo by Kenia Rivas
, 2520 Airline, 979-864-3540
This premium butcher shop can make Thanksgiving day a whole lot easier with a Smoked Whole Turkey with sweet tea brine ($119.95) or a City Brined Ham ($124.95) with molasses and brown sugar glaze. The turkey is between 11 and 14 pounds while the ham is 7 to 10 pounds. The shop is also selling whole or flat smoked brisket for $18.95 per pound with an average of 9 to 11 pounds.
Sides like Mashed Sweet Potato Casserole ($24.95), Green Bean Casserole ($27.95) and Cornbread Stuffing ($20.95) come in large trays to feed a group. There's also pints of turkey gravy and cranberry sauce.
Orders will be available for pick up November 19 through November 23 during business hours.
click to enlarge
Tacodeli
If your turkey needs a little something, Tacodeli has mole.
Photo by Kelly Phillips
, 1902 Washington, 713-357-7770
Mole may not be a traditional Thanksgiving sauce but for many Houstonians, it's part of their culinary heritage. Tacodeli is offering Mole-to-Go ($12.99) in 16-ounce containers, so cooks can jazz up their turkeys or drizzle over Abuela's tamales. Orders can be made by phone and need to be picked up by the end of its business hours November 23.
click to enlarge Tony's
The Mile High Limoncello Pie is a luscious end to a celebratory meal.
Photo by Tony's
, 3755 Richmond, 713-622-6778
Tradition is the name of the game for Tony's Thanksgiving to-go menu. Its "Dinner for Six"
is $330 and additional servings can be added for $60 per person. There's sliced breast and dark meat turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian green beans, cornbread stuffing, pumpkin pie, cranberry relish and pumpkin bread. Additional sides, like the Vallone Salad, are available along with specials on wines by the bottle. The Tuxedo Cake and Mile High Limoncello Pie are $75.
The restaurant is also offering a Prime Tenderloin with Bordelaise that serves 12 to 15 guests for $325.
click to enlarge
Traveler's Table
Traveler's Table has Thanksgiving options for both vegans and omnivores.
Photo by Becca Wright
, 520 Westheimer, 832-409-5785
For a taste of the islands, Traveler's Table is offering a tropical take on Thanksgiving dinner. There's Island-Spiced Roasted Turkey Breast ($75, 4 to 6 servings) and Legs ($17 each), Madeira Island Gravy, Cardamom & Rum Candied Sweet Potatoes, Tahitian Taro & Coconut Stuffing and Pumpkin Spice Bread Pudding. There are vegan items, too, including Chestnut-Apple Ravioli in Pumpkin Puree, Curried Green Beans & Rice Casserole and Turkish Fig & Cranberry Chutney.
Orders need to be made by November 21 at 2 p.m. for pick up November 23 or November 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can also pick up some European Spiced Winter Wine for $35.
Weights + Measures
, 2808 Caroline, 713-654-1970
This Midtown restaurant is known for it breads and pastries. For Thanksgiving, it has a Turkey Feast ($150) that serves 4 to 6 people with an option for a Vegan/Gluten Free Feast ($120). The turkey dinner includes a slow-roasted rosemary and lemon butter-basted turkey breast, dressing, mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, sweet potato casserole, dill carrots, cranberry and orange sauce and gravy.
The Vegan/Gluten Free Feast has "Beyond Meat' Non Meatloaf with smoky tomato glaze, cauliflower dressing, mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, stuffed sweet potatoes, dill carrots, cranberry and orange sauce and gravy.
There are desserts available to add on including apple pie ($35), pumpkin pie ($35) and a giant carrot or chocolate cake ($75). There's the gluten-free Dark Chocolate, Coffee & Cardamom Cake ($35) and a vegan, gluten-free Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake ($35).
Orders need to be placed by November 18 for pick up by 5 p.m. November 23.
click to enlarge Wild Oats
Wild Oats has Texas-inspired Thanksgiving fare.
Photo by Wild Oats
, 2520 Airline, 713-393-7205
The Texas-inspired restaurant at Houston Farmers Market has a takeaway Thanksgiving menu that includes Turkey Roulade ($80) and Smoked Creole Ham ($45). Th $27 sides include Pepperjack Cornbread Dressing, Mushroom and Green Bean Casserole, Chile Tater Tot Casserole and Classic Whipped Potatoes which serve four people. Add-ons include Turkey Neck Gravy ($20), Cranberry Orange Sauce ($25), Gumbo ($30) and a jar of pepper jelly and house farmer's cheese ($25). There is a pecan pie for $40.
Orders must be placed by noon November 19 for pick up November 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.