 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
(L-R) Chef Luke Rogers of Dallas, emcee Kent Rathbun of Dallas and Matt Staph of Houston.
(L-R) Chef Luke Rogers of Dallas, emcee Kent Rathbun of Dallas and Matt Staph of Houston.
Photo by Jessica Tran

And the Winner of the Houston Press 2020 Iron Chef Competition Is...

Houston Press | September 3, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

The first ever virtual Iron Fork competition between a Dallas and a Houston chef played out in all its streaming glory Wednesday night for Houston Press 2020 Menu of Menus ticket holders and unfortunately for our Houston fans of chef Matt Staph, he did not emerge victorious.

Instead it was Dallas Chef Luke Rogers with a dish of sea scallops, fettuccine and summer vegetables with a roasted tomato beurre blanc who took home the honors.

Staph, chef de cuisine at One Fifth Mediterranean, presented a tahdig (Persian rice) dish with feta stuffed squash blossom accompanied by a roasted tomato salad. 

Rathbun, the host and emcee, is a four time James Beard Award-nominated American chef, 2008 Iron Chef America winner, and restaurateur.

The winner.
The winner.
Photo by Jessica Tran
 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.