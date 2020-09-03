And the Winner of the Houston Press 2020 Iron Chef Competition Is...

(L-R) Chef Luke Rogers of Dallas, emcee Kent Rathbun of Dallas and Matt Staph of Houston.

The first ever virtual Iron Fork competition between a Dallas and a Houston chef played out in all its streaming glory Wednesday night for Houston Press 2020 Menu of Menus ticket holders and unfortunately for our Houston fans of chef Matt Staph, he did not emerge victorious.

Instead it was Dallas Chef Luke Rogers with a dish of sea scallops, fettuccine and summer vegetables with a roasted tomato beurre blanc who took home the honors.

Staph, chef de cuisine at One Fifth Mediterranean, presented a tahdig (Persian rice) dish with feta stuffed squash blossom accompanied by a roasted tomato salad.

Rathbun, the host and emcee, is a four time James Beard Award-nominated American chef, 2008 Iron Chef America winner, and restaurateur.