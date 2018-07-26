Upcoming Houston Food Events: Baja Life and Wurstfest

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
All 146 locations of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will be channeling the beaches of Baja with summer-inspired menu items available now through Sunday, September 2. The Baja Life menu features a Mango Mahi Taco ($3.99) drizzled with a zesty citrus habanero sauce and a Baja Shrimp Bowl ($6.99) served with cilantro-lime ranch dressing, plus drinks including a tropical "Trop Everything Rita” and citrusy Sunshine Mule. The taco shop will also be featuring a Baja Life sweepstakes (now through September 2), with a trip for two to Mexican as the grand prize. To enter, fans can post a photo of themselves living their ultimate Baja Life to Instagram or Twitter, follow the official @FuzzysTacoShop account on whichever platform they choose to post on, and tag their photo with the hashtags #BajaLifeSweepstakes AND #FuzzysTacoShop. Each participant may enter up to five times.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar is now available via DoorDash, and to celebrate, the burger and delivery service are offering free delivery for all customers’ first time Hopdoddy orders now through Monday, August 6.
On Sunday, July 29, Jax Grill, 6510 South Rice, 1613 Shepherd, will be celebrating 25 years in Houston with 25-cent burgers, available at both locations beginning at 4 p.m. At the original location in Bellaire, family-friendly fun will include free popcorn, snow cones and cotton candy, along with face painting, balloon animals and a DJ. The Shepherd location will offer live music from LT and the Zydeco Mob along with happy hour from 4 p.m. to close and Cajun specials including crawfish étouffée, blackened catfish, crawfish po-boys, seafood gumbo and red beans and rice. Kids will eat free at both locations (choice of burger or hot dog with purchase of adult entree, not including 25-cent burgers).
Izakaya, 318 Gray, will be hosting a Japanese Gin and Vodka dinner on Tuesday, July 31 at 7 p.m.
Enjoy three great new spirits, both for sipping and in cocktails created by bar manager Alex Coon, and three food courses by executive chef Jean Philippe Gaston. Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-527-8988.
Beginning Wednesday, August 1 and running through Monday, September 3, Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, offering 34 days of meals and deals raising money for The Houston Food Bank. More than 250 area restaurants are expected to participate this year, and the restaurant list and menus are now live on the site.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will be joining delis across the country in Deli Month, a month-long effort to recognize the great American heritage of New York-style delicatessens and raise funds for local charities. From Wednesday, August 1 through Friday, August 31, both locations will offer a special three-course, prix fixe menu during lunch and dinner for $38, plus tax and gratuity, with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston. Nosh on classics from matzo ball soup, noodle kugel and spinach knish to Hungarian goulash, brisket dinner and seven-layer cake. .
King's Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway, and King's BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, are launching the annual all-you-can-eat sausage festival on Wednesday, August 1. Wurstfest is all month long and starts at $9.95 with traditional sausages and $12.95 for exotic, vegan and traditional sausages. Here's how it works: Visit King's Biergarten in Pearland or King's BierHaus in the Heights during the month of August, choose between only traditional sausages or all varieties. Customers will get three sausages at a time, and select additional sausages once they sit down All sausages are served with bread slices and there are more than 15 sausages to choose from, from spicy kielbasa and scharfe kase wurst (hot cheese sausage) to smoked alligator and blueberry wild boar.
Guests are invited to a rare five-course DASSAI sake dinner at Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, on Thursday, August 2 at 7 p.m. Cost is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and only 40 tickets were made available. Email general manager Blake Lewis at Blake@katarobata.com to reserve your spot.
Breakfast Brunch Café, 9955 Barker, is celebrating its two-year anniversary with a Summer Bash on Saturday, August 4 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Guests can expect a two-course buffet and dessert, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), a variety of cupcakes from Cupcake Cowgirls (a winner on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars) and a special gift. Tickets are $27 for adults and $14 for kids, with ten percent of each ticket purchase going to Cy-Hope, a local charity that aims to make life better for kids in Cy-Fair.
