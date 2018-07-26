Upcoming Houston Food Events: Baja Life and Wurstfest

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

All 146 locations of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will be channeling the beaches of Baja with summer-inspired menu items available now through Sunday, September 2. The Baja Life menu features a Mango Mahi Taco ($3.99) drizzled with a zesty citrus habanero sauce and a Baja Shrimp Bowl ($6.99) served with cilantro-lime ranch dressing, plus drinks including a tropical "Trop Everything Rita” and citrusy Sunshine Mule. The taco shop will also be featuring a Baja Life sweepstakes (now through September 2), with a trip for two to Mexican as the grand prize. To enter, fans can post a photo of themselves living their ultimate Baja Life to Instagram or Twitter, follow the official @FuzzysTacoShop account on whichever platform they choose to post on, and tag their photo with the hashtags #BajaLifeSweepstakes AND #FuzzysTacoShop. Each participant may enter up to five times.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is now available via DoorDash, and to celebrate, the burger and delivery service are offering free delivery for all customers’ first time Hopdoddy orders now through Monday, August 6.