Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Fajitas, Whiskey, and Sunday Supper

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Houston Fajita Festival at HCC West Loop Campus

Saturday, 1 to 8 p.m.

5601 West Loop

The third annual Houston Fajita Festival is free to attend, offering live entertainment, live art walls, taco, watermelon and jalapeño eating contests, kids playground, Doomsday wrestling shows, and plenty of fajitas, Mexican eats and beverages available for purchase all day long.

The Greater Houston Beer Festival at White Oak Music Hall

Saturday, 1 to 10 p.m.

2915 North Main

Sip a lineup of more than 20 craft beers at The Greater Houston Beer Festival. The event will also feature food trucks, live bands and DJs. Admission is $10 all day (or free until 4 p.m.).

Local Brews and Local Grooves at House of Blues

Saturday, doors open at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. VIP)

1204 Caroline

Hit this epic craft beer and music festival at Downtown’s greatest rock hall, House of Blues. Local Brews and Local Grooves will rock out with over 20 local craft breweries, more than 40 beers and rare releases, ten local bands and DJs, and brew-inspired pub food pairings. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $25 for an adult ticket with tasting wristband, and $65 for the VIP package with two tasting wristbands and a 2 p.m. early entry.

Houston Whiskey Social at The Citadel Houston

Saturday, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

12130 Kirby

The third annual Houston Whiskey Social tasting will feature more than 350+ different whiskies from around the world, select single barrel offerings, rare vintage offerings, and fine food to match. Cost is $75 for general admission and $135 for VIP. Attire is cocktail (collared shirts required for men), with no shorts, short sleeves or athletic attire allowed.

Sunday Supper at The Grove

Sunday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

1611 Lamar

Launching this Sunday (and with more dinners coming August 19 and September 9), Sunday Supper offers a multi-course, family-style dinner and interactive cocktail hour in an intimate setting. The first event begins with campechana shooters and an oyster shucking station, followed by a four-course dinner served family style at a beautifully set communal table. The menu includes sautéed Gulf shrimp with fava beans and serrano, gnocchi with summer vegetables and goat cheese cream, oak-grilled lamb rack with roasted garlic and chimichurri, and beet and strawberry goat cheesecake. The event is limited to 40 seats. Dinner is $50 per person and includes a welcome cocktail, valet and gratuity. Wine pairings can be added for $20, and a cash bar will also be available.