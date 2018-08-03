Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: White Linen Night in the Heights

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Houston Restaurant Weeks

All weekend (and month) long

Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, running now through Monday, September 3, and raising money for The Houston Food Bank. More than 250 area restaurants are expected to participate this year — including longtime favorites like Café Annie and Backstreet Café to exciting newcomers like Maison Pucha Bistro and International Smoke. Each will be offering prix fixe meals for brunch ($20), lunch ($20), and/or dinner ($35-$45), and every meal sold will aid local hunger relief charities.

Wurstfest at King's Biergarten and King’s BierHaus

All weekend (and month) long

1329 East Broadway; 2044 East T C Jester

King’s Biergarten and King’s BierHaus have launched the annual all-you-can-eat sausage festival, Wurstfest, running all month long and offering endless sausages for $9.95 (traditional varieties) or $12.95 (for a mix of exotic, vegan and traditional sausages). Here's how it works: Visit King's Biergarten in Pearland or King's BierHaus in the Heights during the month of August, and choose between only traditional sausages or all varieties. Customers will get three sausages at a time, and select additional sausages once they sit down. All sausages are served with bread slices and there are more than 15 sausages to choose from, from spicy kielbasa and scharfe kase wurst (hot cheese sausage) to smoked alligator and blueberry wild boar.

Summer Bash at Breakfast Brunch Café

Saturday, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

9955 Barker Cypress

Breakfast Brunch Café is celebrating its two-year anniversary with a Summer Bash, featuring a two-course buffet and dessert, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), variety of cupcakes from Cupcake Cowgirls (a winner on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars) and special gift. Tickets are $27 for adults and $14 for kids, with ten percent of each ticket purchase going to Cy-Hope, a local charity that aims to make life better for kids in Cy-Fair.

White Linen Night in the Heights

Saturday

Break out your finest white linen clothing for this annual summer event, which takes place along the 200 and 300 blocks of 19th from 6 to 10 p.m. You’ll find local art pop-ups, food and drink specials, and fun activities lining the street, though the entire neighborhood seems to get in on the action. Look out for parties everywhere from Heights Beer Garden and Christian’s Tailgate to Wicklow Heights.

White Linen Night at We Olive & Wine Bar

Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.

249 West 19th

Beat the heat with We Olive’s intimate (and air-conditioned) White Linen Night party, as the wine bar area will be reserved exclusively for this event and not opened to the general public. Tickets are available for $60 and include skip-the-line entry into the reserved area, a 15-percent discount on all retail items, two drink tickets, complimentary passed bites, and access to full menus.