 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
The White Linen Night festivities run from 19th to White Oak.
The White Linen Night festivities run from 19th to White Oak.
Photo by Jack Gorman

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: White Linen Night in the Heights

Brooke Viggiano | August 3, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Houston Restaurant Weeks
All weekend (and month) long

Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, running now through Monday, September 3, and raising money for The Houston Food Bank. More than 250 area restaurants are expected to participate this year — including longtime favorites like Café Annie and Backstreet Café to exciting newcomers like Maison Pucha Bistro and International Smoke. Each will be offering prix fixe meals for brunch ($20), lunch ($20), and/or dinner ($35-$45), and every meal sold will aid local hunger relief charities.

Wurstfest at King's Biergarten and King’s BierHaus
All weekend (and month) long
1329 East Broadway; 2044 East T C Jester

King’s Biergarten and King’s BierHaus have launched the annual all-you-can-eat sausage festival, Wurstfest, running all month long and offering endless sausages for $9.95 (traditional varieties) or $12.95 (for a mix of exotic, vegan and traditional sausages). Here's how it works: Visit King's Biergarten in Pearland or King's BierHaus in the Heights during the month of August, and choose between only traditional sausages or all varieties. Customers will get three sausages at a time, and select additional sausages once they sit down. All sausages are served with bread slices and there are more than 15 sausages to choose from, from spicy kielbasa and scharfe kase wurst (hot cheese sausage) to smoked alligator and blueberry wild boar.

Summer Bash at Breakfast Brunch Café
Saturday, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
9955 Barker Cypress

Breakfast Brunch Café is celebrating its two-year anniversary with a Summer Bash, featuring a two-course buffet and dessert, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), variety of cupcakes from Cupcake Cowgirls (a winner on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars) and special gift. Tickets are $27 for adults and $14 for kids, with ten percent of each ticket purchase going to Cy-Hope, a local charity that aims to make life better for kids in Cy-Fair. 

White Linen Night in the Heights
Saturday

Break out your finest white linen clothing for this annual summer event, which takes place along the 200 and 300 blocks of 19th from 6 to 10 p.m. You’ll find local art pop-ups, food and drink specials, and fun activities lining the street, though the entire neighborhood seems to get in on the action. Look out for parties everywhere from Heights Beer Garden and Christian’s Tailgate to Wicklow Heights.

White Linen Night at We Olive & Wine Bar
Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.
249 West 19th

Beat the heat with We Olive’s intimate (and air-conditioned) White Linen Night party, as the wine bar area will be reserved exclusively for this event and not opened to the general public. Tickets are available for $60 and include skip-the-line entry into the reserved area, a 15-percent discount on all retail items, two drink tickets, complimentary passed bites, and access to full menus. 

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >