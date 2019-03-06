Local Meal Delivery Company Opens First Retail Location in River Oaks

The Blonde Pantry, a Houston-based meal delivery service started by registered dietitian and lifestyle blogger Marla Murphy just opened its first retail location at The Shops at Arrive. The swanky Upper Kirby retail district will play host to Murphy's intimate grab-and-go store — one which aims to bring The Blonde Pantry's locally sourced and ready to cook meals direct to customers without the delivery time.

Murphy, who left a career as a dietitian to pursue blogging and nutrition consulting, began delivering meals directly to her clients around Houston. She's since grown her one woman operation into a thriving online delivery business, with a staggering 80 percent customer retention rate week to week.

The Blonde Pantry was started out of Murphy's own frustration with traditional subscription-based meal kits. "I found that with the box subscriptions that you still have to do all the work yourself," says Murphy, who sought to create a less time consuming alternative to raw ingredient kits.