On yet another sandwich, Dish Society's turkey avocado, delicious caramelized onions are the star.EXPAND
Photo by Jeff Balke

Houston's Best Sandwiches: Turkey Avocado at Dish Society

Jeff Balke | June 11, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

Lately, nearly every sandwich I've had includes grilled or caramelized onions. And I am absolutely not complaining. The smoky sweetness of grilled, the tangy caramel of onions cooked down in balsamic vinegar: give it all to me.

Still, a few well cooked aromatics aren't worth much without the rest of the sandwich. Thankfully, that hasn't been an issue, particularly for the turkey avocado at Dish Society (multiple locations).

On this particular Friday, I visited the Heights location of the popular brunch-lunch spot. I'll eat almost anything with avocado, but when you combine it with caramelized onions, you could just hand me those two ingredients and a fork and I'd be good to go.

It's perfect with mild roasted turkey slices, lettuce and tomato on whole grain bread. In fact, the avocado and onion also provided more than enough creaminess, but Dish Society went one further by adding bacon aioli. Yeah, bacon. You can get bacon added to the sandwich if you want, but why bother with bacon mayo?

The turkey avocado has rapidly ascended my list of favorite turkey sandwiches in town. It even rivals the turkey, avocado and bacon at Onion Creek.

It's gotta be the onions.

If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

