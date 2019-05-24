Breaking Restaurant News: The Pass and Provisions is Closing

The Pass and Provisions, 807 Taft, will have its last day of service tomorrow, May 25. The dual concept restaurant, with The Pass being the fine-dining, tasting menu side and Provisions being its more casual sister with pizzas and pastas, opened in 2012. Chefs Terrence Gallivan and Seth Siegel-Gardner brought experience from restaurants such as Maze by Gordon Ramsay and stints with Marcus Samuelsson. The Pass made No. 6 on Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants of 2013 and earned rave reviews from other publications, including Texas Monthly.

Photo by Troy Fields

There have been a few hints as to some changes occurring. Its website stated that The Pass would be taking the summer off in order to come back in the fall with a revitalized menu. Several tweets on its Twitter page were about spring cleaning and 1/2 price bottles of wine. There was also the very recent news concerning executive sous chef Steve Lamborn's departure and new role at Revival Market as reported here in the Houston Press.

In a statement to media outlets and on its Facebook page, the owners said:

Dear friends(sic),

Owning a restaurant is very much (to us) like having a child. There's the upfront excitement, the agony of the name, the big reveal, and then the work. The ups, downs, the sweet moments and the hard ones, the tears and the smiles. Over the past seven years, from seeing the pilot lights burning in the morning to sometimes watching the dawn rise we have been honored to be a part of your celebrations, graduations, weddings, and first nights away from the baby, your drinks out with friends, awards and promotions and even more for the bad times when you just needed a place to have a drink and a good meal to cheer you up. You are a part of our family, which is why this part of our story is so hard to write. Saturday, May 25 will be our last day of service. Please come and say goodbye. Raise a glass with us and know that we appreciated your support.

Thanks for letting us cook for you.

Terrence and Seth



The duo have no other comments at this time. However, their loyal patrons are crushed.