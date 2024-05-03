Openings and Closings: Pit Room Memorial is Smoking, Maven is Brewing

The Pit Room
, 10301-A Katy Freeway, opened April 29 in Memorial City. It's the second location for the famed barbecue restaurant which joins other Sambrooks Hospitality concepts including Candente and Andiron.
The family-owned restaurant opened in September 2016 and it didn't take long for smoked meat snobs and barbecue buffs to put out the word that The Pit Room Houston was more than a typical barbecue joint. The chef-driven kitchen was putting out creative touches like house-made tortillas and homemade sausages, leading barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn of Texas Monthly
to eat at the restaurant twice in one day
within its first month of opening.
A bigger space allows for bigger crowds.
Photo by Alex Montoya
Serving Central Texas-style, wood-fired barbecue, the new location is more expansive than the original with 6,300 square feet of space in the interior, seating approximately 100 guests with a mixture of classic and high-top tables. The covered patio can accommodate an additional 128 diners with six picnic tables for larger groups. There are two 26-foot-long bars, one in the main dining area and another on the patio. The concrete-topped bars include natural Baywood honeycomb mosaic. Designed by Houston's KT Ventures and Philip Ewald Architecture, the restaurant is also ready for sports fans with its 27 televisions scattered throughout. A semi-private dining room can be reserved for watch parties or any other small gathering, with space for up to 12 people.
Garage-style doors allow for all-weather barbecue eating.
Photo by Alex Montoya
The larger space will also feature a custom homemade ice cream sandwich station, where kids young and old can create their own treat. A retail market with meats packaged to-go like briskets and sausages is part of the new venture and guests can purchase bottled sauces and rubs from The Pit Room as well.
Along with its strong barbecue menu of brisket, beef and pork ribs, pulled pork, chicken and smoked turkey, there is a variety of sausages made fresh daily. Traditional sides such as mustard potato salad, macaroni and cheese, charro beans and coleslaw are just a few of the options while other Texas favorites like tacos, chili and Frito pie round out the fare.
Michael Sambrooks is thrilled to serve even more Houstonians authentic Texas barbecue.
Photo by Alex Montoya
Sambrooks Hospitality founder Michael Sambrooks said in a press release, "Joining the Memorial City community is an exciting next step as we expand The Pit Room's signature offerings and we look forward to continuing our legacy of delicious barbecue and memorable experiences for friends and families."
An espresso martini or carajillo combines caffeine jolts with boozy bolts.
Photo by Becca Wright
, 1717 Allen Parkway, opened May 1 at the Thompson Hotel. It's the first outpost for the brand which has been operating its mobile carts at Minute Maid Stadium and Toyota Center. Part of Rex Hospitality Group, it was co-founded by Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and local entrepreneur Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa along with new partner Jimmy Doan.
Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa, Nicolas Baizan de Aldecoa and Lance McCullers Jr.
Photo by Becca Wright
The new Maven is located on the first floor of the Thompson Houston with an exterior entrance located under the valet parking porte-cochere. With a sophisticated interior befitting its luxe downtown hotel home, guests will enjoy premium coffees, teas and cocktails while relaxing in a space that offers an earthy, natural color palette with shades of blue and bronze adding to the serene feel. Built by Construction Concepts and designed by Design Group USA, there is a long, sleek counter across one side, leaving an open, airy seating space with geometric patterns and soft lighting adding to the tranquil ambiance. Locally-sourced artwork from Serrano Gallery adds visual appeal.
The Truffled Grilled Cheese is waffle-pressed.
Photo by Becca Wright
With a variety of gourmet coffee drinks and craft cocktails, it offers guests a caffeine buzz by day or a cocktail wind-down in the evening. There's also a light bites menu curated by Nicolas "Nico" Baizan de Aldecoa, who has returned home to Houston after international stints with heavy-hitters like Jose Andres, Doug Psalits and Ruben Garcia. It features items like Jamon and Cheese and the Vegetable Sandwich which can be upgraded with tuna belly. Breads from locally-adored Magnol French Baking, croissants from Omar Pereney's Love Croissants and fresh-squeezed juices from JuiceWell join the menu along with sweets like Lemon Tea Cake and Xoco Brownie.
We're getting Mad Men vibes.
Photo by Robert Campbell
, 95 Tuam, opened April 30. Located near Midtown on the east side of Montrose, the neighborhood bar offers a stylish yet relaxed atmosphere for meeting up with friends or enjoying a much-needed date night. The mid-century-style lounge seating adds to the swanky vibe and there's an open-air patio for warm summer evenings. The project comes from Russell Malixi, Wade McElroy and Andrew Corbett. Malixi and McElroy are Texans who made their way to California, eventually returning and bringing California native Corbett in as a partner in various projects.
Garage-style doors allow for a seamless indoor/outdoor experience.
Photo by Robert Campbell
McElroy and Malixi met at the University of Texas and after earning their business degrees, ventured into the hospitality industry with Los Angeles hotspots like Bar Bohemian, Good Housekeeping and The Arroyo Club. Corbett joined one of their projects in 2016 and soon became a partner. Lured back home to Texas by the booming restaurant scene in Houston, they set out to create a laid-back gathering place with elevated cocktails.
Jethro's bar menu is small but mighty.
Photo by Becca Wright
The beverage menu offers 10 signature cocktails, four beers and a small wine list. With a few twists on some classics, guests will find drinks like the Backyard Sour made with bourbon, aquafaba, mango puree and lemon. Not Your Dad's Old Fashioned gets an upgrade with hibiscus-infused rye whiskey and the Cheers to Papa has sage-infused gin and cantaloupe. There's also a brief food menu that offers what a press release deems a "perfected smashburger" plus a plant-based option and fries.
Patrons may order at the bar and then choose their seating. There is plenty of parking across the street in a lot it shares with Elro.
Toca Madera Houston will feature custom woodwork like a slatted ceiling.
Rendering by Monochrome
, 1755 Allen Parkway, is slated to open June 2024 at The Pavilion at The Allen. The modern Mexican steakhouse will be located on the ground floor with a space of nearly 4,000 square feet. Seating 393 guests, it will have two full-service bars, a lounge, a private members' club, a private dining room plus an outdoor patio overlooking Eleanor Tinsley Park.
The restaurant's design by Monochrome will feature bold architectural elements and handcrafted custom woodwork along with plush velvet upholstery and intimate lighting. An immersive art piece entitled 'The Bird's Nest' will envelop the lounge area in a nest-like structure with a lush greenscape and unique art pieces.
Edible flowers take this Guava Margarita over the top.
Photo by TJ Perez
The concept comes from Noble 33, a global hospitality group with restaurants in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, London and Scottsdale, Arizona. Co-founder and CEO Mikey Tanha says that it has been one of the company's goals to bring a Noble 33 concept to Texas. In a press release he stated, "Houston marks Toca Madera's fourth and largest location - a testament to the city's international flair and palate and we can't wait for all to enjoy the Toca Madera experience."
The menu for the Houston is led by executive chef Christian Brennen. Toca Madera's signature dishes like Sashimi Mexicano and A5 Wagyu Tacos will be highlights of the upscale Mexican cuisine served at the restaurant. In addition to showcasing sustainable and organic ingredients, the menu also focuses on a curated selection of premium Australian and Japanese beef. Diners will find offerings such as wagyu, Kobe and prime steaks plus an extravagant Tomahawk +Bone Marrow which is served tableside complete with flames and a chef to slice the steak.
This tomahawk is for ballers.
Photo by TJ Perez
The mixology program is headed by beverage director Carla Lorenzo with extensive mezcal and tequila selections and cocktails made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. The Toca Madera experience is further enhanced with nightly entertainment such as local and international DJs, musicians and even fire performers.
Noble 33 also has plans to open Meduza Mediterrania at The Lifestyle Pavilion as well.
Perseid
A semi-private dining area blends into the surrealist landscape design.
Rendering by The Post Company
, 4110 Loretto, will open in tandem with Hotel Saint Augustine in fall 2024. The boutique hotel, located in Montrose, comes from Bunkhouse, an Austin-based hospitality group. It's the first Houston project for Bunkhouse which also plans to open Hotel Daphne in Houston's Heights neighborhood in 2025.
The restaurant itself will be under the leadership of chef and restaurateur, Aaron Bludorn, and director of operations, Cherif Mbodji. The duo are also partners, along with Bludorn's wife Victoria Pappas Bludorn, at three Houston restaurants: Bludorn, Navy Blue and Bar Bludorn.
An intimate bar will provide a cozy space to unwind.
Rendering by Post Company
Bludorn said of the upcoming venture, "Perseid is a bistro through the eyes of Houston. Meaning, we are using ingredients and inspiration from Houston's diverse population to create a bistro menu that is accessible and exciting."
Post Company, a New York and Wyoming-based design studio, collaborated with Bunkhouse on the all-day restaurant's design. Honoring the artistic and cultural heritage of Houston, there will be ombre-dipped wall treatments and hand-painted textural murals along with Art Deco-inspired pendant lights and an eclectic array of furniture.
The Derby Restaurant is open to all.
Photo by Nina Diaz/Endicott PR
, 13150 Breton Ridge, opened at The Shop Club April 30. Located in the Willowbrook area, the 70,000 square foot space is home to both the restaurant and a community space for members of the motor enthusiast world to talk shop and socialize with like-minded gear heads. The premise seems to be a much-needed one since this is the third location founder/CEO Matt Bell has opened. The other two are in Seattle and Dallas.
In addition to a limited amount of premium memberships for car aficionados who want to store their babies at The Shop and even work on them, there are also social memberships for work space and meeting rooms plus a golf simulator, barber shop, cigar lockers and other amenities that don't require membership.
Cocktails at The Derby have motoring themes.
Photo by Nina Diaz/Endicott PR
The Derby Restaurant is open to the public for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. In charge of the culinary side is executive chef Gregory Dishman with executive chef Rick Adams leading the Houston location. Adams grew up in a small town in the heartland, raised in foster care. He put himself through culinary school at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and worked his way through restaurants such as Carrabba's and also had a long career with Pappas Bros. Restaurants. Joining the team as general manager is Justin Marshall whose management background includes Houston businesses such as The Tasting Room, Max's Wine Dive and Black Door Wine Club.
Dishes on the menu include Matt's Bad Ass Bacon, Venison Corndogs, Spring Roasted Chicken, Brisket Grilled Cheese and Wagyu Derby Burger. The full bar offers craft cocktails, wine and local beers.
True Anomaly
True Anomaly will expand its brewing and serving.
Photo by Michael Duckworth
, 2012 Dallas, is planning to move its brewery operations and taproom to 4001 Naviagtiion by the end of 2024, as reported by CultureMap Houston
. With the move planned in phases, it will be an upgrade of the current operation. Purchased by the owners, the one and a half acre lot will provide room for a 20,000 square-foot complex that will include a full-service kitchen, a larger taproom and more room for brewing and production. Brewing operations have already been moved to the new location with the taproom at Navigation to open by year's end.
In addition to needing more room, the move is in part due to the TxDOT 1-45 expansion project which will run along part of the St. Emmanuel corridor in East Downtown. CEO Michael Duckworth told the Houston Press in 2021 that he really wanted to keep True Anomaly in the neighborhood but he didn't know if it would be possible. The new Navigation location is two miles from the original so it's still pretty close. As for the current taprooms, Duckworth told CultureMap
that they will continue to operate until they have to vacate.
Acadia Bar & Grill
, 3939 Cypress Creek Parkway, had its last concert April 28. The venue served as a local music showcase on the northside of Houston for decades. With drink specials and food truck nosh it offered a close-by alternative music lovers in the suburbs. It departs on the heels of another north Houston music venue, Concert Pub North, which closed March 30.
Restaurants Reported Open April 2024:
Blue Tuba, 350 W. 19th, opened May 1
Bori 2, 501 Lovett, opened April 10
Cafe Ion, 4201 Main, opened March 28
Chana Thai, 4334 FM 2920, opened April 12
Cosmic Juice, 2525 Morse, opened March 14
Holey Moley Golf Club, 3839 Wesleyan, opened April 19
KP's Kitchen Bellaire, 5427 Bissonnet, opened April 5
Leaf & Grain, 5779 San Felipe, opened April 6
Local Foods, 1709 Post Oak Boulevard, opened April 10
Maximo6119 Edloe, opened April 9
Molihua, 7118 Bertner, opens April 23
Nick the Greek, 25806 Texas 494 Loop, opened April 9
Pluckers Wing Bar, 8731 W. Loop S., opened April 22
The Red Chickz, 28902 U.S. 290, opened April 13
Star Cinema Grill, 822 Town and Country Boulevard, reopened April 26
Uberrito, 13132 FM 1960 W., opened April 8
Vibrant, 6501 Memorial, opened April 15
Restaurants Reported Closed April 2024:
Baker St. Pub & Grill, 25 Waterway, closed March 13
Concert Pub North, 2470 Cypress Creek Parkway, closed March 30
Local Pour, 1900 Hughes landing, closed mid-March
Urban South Brewery, 1201 Oliver, closed April 19