Houston's Best Sandwiches: The Shorty at Kraftsmen Baking

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!
Houston has no shortage of barbecue. This is Texas after all. And there are plenty of sandwiches with slabs of smoked meat on them including The Shorty from Kraftsmen Baking, 611 West 22nd, Suite 1A, in the Houston Heights. In this case, shredded, braised short rib is mixed with caramelized onions for a sweet, beefy combo that is mighty fine for a bakery. But, this sandwich is all about the pickles. Yes, pickles.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Before we get to that, let me say that I've loved Kraftsmen for a long time. One of my all-time favorite sandwiches was the K-Man Klucker, a fried chicken beast that probably added five pounds to my waistline every time I ate it. Unfortunately, that has been retired, but they do still have the Jive Turkey, a magical blend of smoked turkey, avocado, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo.
But, this is all about The Shorty. The short rib is paired with a thick slab of cheddar cheese on hefty Texas toast, which holds up well against the juicy interior. But the star are the fried pickles. Now, you get it? Fried pickles on their own are one of God's gifts to humanity, but added to a beefy short rib and sharp cheddar, it is spectacular. If I were you, I'd ask for extra fried pickles on this bad boy and maybe a little side of the avocado dressing they serve with their cobb salad for dipping.
You're welcome.
If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!