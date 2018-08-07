Houston's Best Sandwiches: The Shorty at Kraftsmen Baking

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

Houston has no shortage of barbecue. This is Texas after all. And there are plenty of sandwiches with slabs of smoked meat on them including The Shorty from Kraftsmen Baking, 611 West 22nd, Suite 1A, in the Houston Heights. In this case, shredded, braised short rib is mixed with caramelized onions for a sweet, beefy combo that is mighty fine for a bakery. But, this sandwich is all about the pickles. Yes, pickles.

Before we get to that, let me say that I've loved Kraftsmen for a long time. One of my all-time favorite sandwiches was the K-Man Klucker, a fried chicken beast that probably added five pounds to my waistline every time I ate it. Unfortunately, that has been retired, but they do still have the Jive Turkey, a magical blend of smoked turkey, avocado, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo.