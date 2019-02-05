Houston's Best Sandwiches: The Grab-and-Go Turkey Sandwich at Urban Eats

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

Grab-and-go sandwiches are seldom great. They might reach the level of satisfying. In the case of an Antone's Po' Boy, maybe even decent — let's be honest, the freshly made variety are always better than a cold supermarket version — but rarely are they more than a fast exercise in getting in, getting out and getting your boogie down on a quick meal.

That isn't the case at Urban Eats (3415 Washington Avenue), the consistently delicious bakery-slash-specialty-market-slash-restaurant-and-bar. Upstairs, you can have a sit-down meal with their killer sliders. Downstairs is the more fast casual market with great cookies (the giant, dense chocolate chip is my absolute favorite in Houston), specialty foods and house-made to-go items. Those include some dialed up sandwiches including my favorite, the turkey.

Ok, ok, it is, ultimately, a turkey sandwich. There is a killer egg salad and a fantastic ham and gruyere as well, but the turkey's additions put it ahead of the pack for me.

Tasty roasted turkey is sliced in generous portions and paired with gouda on a crusty baguette. Don't eat this thing cold, by the way. Take it to the counter and they will panini press the hell out of it, melting the cheese and turning that righteously delicate bread into otherworldly baked awesomeness.

But, the key to this whole thing is their caramelized balsamic onions. They take what could be a bland but solid turkey sandwich and bring it to life with a tang and sweetness that goes beautifully with the mild gouda. I'm not saying it wouldn't be good without the onions. The ingredients are certainly high quality — this ain't Subway. But, the zip of those onions mixed with melted cheese from the panini press makes this so much more.

The best part is you can be in and out in five minutes and have one of the best sandwiches in town. Can't beat that.

If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.