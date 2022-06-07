Where to "Rosé All Day" in Houston for National Rosé Day 2022

Saturday, June 11 National Rosé Day. We know the “National [insert random food or beverage here] Day” specials can be a little much, but for some reason, National Rosé Day just hits different (we’re guessing that’s because it’s officially scorching outside and rosé is damn refreshing).
From rosé soaked brunches to pretty pink cocktails, these Houston bars and restaurants are here to help you rosé all day
in celebration of everyone’s favorite pink drink:
The Annie Cafe & Bar
, 1800 Post Oak
The Annie will host a four-course brunch and rosé pairing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $75++ per person. Guests can also enjoy a live string quartet, a festive photo-opp wall and raffle. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-804-1800 or book on OpenTable
.
B.B. Lemon
, 1809 Washington
Enjoy a Rosé All Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring tunes by DJ Marz and special pricing on rosé by the glass and bottle plus frosé and the brunch food and cocktail menu. Anyone who purchases a bottle of rosé will be entered in a raffle to win a 3L magnum of Whispering Angel. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-554-1809 or book on OpenTable
.
Back Table Kitchen & Bar
, 2301 North Millbend
Celebrate National Rosé Day with char-grilled Gulf oysters for $24 with herb saint butter and grated pecorino-Romano paired with a glass of Gerard Bertrand Cote des Roses Rosé for $16.
Brasserie 19
, 1962 West Gray
B19 will celebrate National Rosé Day at brunch from noon to 3 p.m., offering themed cocktails, a selection of rosés, features on “brunch-sized” bottles and special menu items, plus fun stuff like photo ops, swag giveways and raffles. Sip Rosé 76 cocktails alongside eats like watermelon rose gazpacho and scallop crudo. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-524-1919 or visit online.
Brennan’s of Houston
, 3300 Smith
Brennan’s is swinging into summer mode with a featured frozen rosé and specials on rosé by the glass and bottle all through June.
Heights & Co.
, 1343 Yale
Stop by Heights & Co. to sip the signature Rosé cocktail, The Spritz ($15), made with sparkling rosé, cappelletti, pineapple-guava and Topo Chico.
Liberty Kitchen
, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill
Both the Memorial and River Oaks locations will be offering a three course Rosé pairing menu for dinner, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 10-12. Cost is $85 per person and the menu features East Coast Oyster Duopaired with LK World Rosé 75; Tuna Mignon with colossal jumbo crab paired with Maison No 9, Cote-de-Provence; and White Chocolate Lemon Mousse with blackberry lavender preserves paired with Moet & Chandon, Rose' Champagne.
click to enlarge
Le Colonial
Le Colonial's La Vie en Rose cocktail is as refreshing as it is beautiful.
Photo by Alex Montoya
, 4444 Westheimer
Stop by Le Colonial to enjoy the popular La Vie en Rose ($16) cocktail crafted with Lillet Rosé, lemon grass syrup, lemon juice and bubble rosé.
Loch Bar
, 4444 Westheimer
The swanky seafood tavern will offer a bottle of rosé and charcuterie board with a daily selection of artisanal charcuterie and cheeses for $25. Other selections include its signature Frosé ($14) made with rosé wine, Wheatley vodka, and strawberry and The Pink Rose ($12), available exclusively on National Rosé Day, made with grapefruit vodka, grapefruit juice and sparkling rosé wine.
MAD
, 4444 Westheimer
Titled MAD Rosé ($15), MAD’s celebratory National Rosé Day cocktail is exclusively available June 11, and is composed of Hendricks, lemon juice, kiwi syrup, Biutiful Sparkling Rosé and a raspberry-infused ice cube.
Ouisie's
, 3939 San Felipe
Ouisie’s has created a special menu of rosé wines, both favorites from its regular wine list and new vintages being added, which will debut in the rosé garden. The international wine menu will change throughout its summer run which continues until fall begins September 22, but for starters, look for selections like J. P. Chenet Rosé Dry, Fleurs de Prairie Rosé 2020 and J. de Villebois Sancerre Rosé, all from France and Mionetto Prestige Prosecco Rosé from Italy. The special wine menu is available for both lunch and dinner.
Ouzo Bay
, 4444 Westheimer
Head to River Oaks District’s Ouzo Bay to enjoy a bottle of rosé and trio of house spreads for $25. Choose from house spreads such as Hummus with chickpea, tahini, and lemon; Tirokafteri with roasted red pepper and feta; and Date and Goat Cheese. The restaurant will also be serving a specialty rosé cocktail, the Whole Lotta Rosey ($18), featuring Ottos Athens Vermouth, Gold Apricot Vodka, sparkling rosé, rose water, lemon juice and honey.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House
, 113 6th
Guests are invited to Rosé on the Bay at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, as the bayside spot offers special pricing on still and sparkling rosé from Veuve, Ruinart and Chandon, plus rosé magnums. There will also be an Instagram-ready Rosé Day installation.
Postino at La Centerra
, 23501 Cinco Ranch
The La Centerra Postino will raise a glass (or few) for a good cause, celebrating the day with an Art of Rosé
event featuring $6 glasses rosé, live artists from Art Museum TX, live music, and a rosé picnic party giveaway for ten people from Picnics in the City. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Brookwood Community.
Sorriso
, 2 Waterway Square Place
riso Italian Kitchen will be offering a special dish for National Rosé Day: burrata and heirloom tomato salad with basil, Texas olive oil, 25-year aged balsamic for $16, paired with a glass of Tormaresca Calafuria Rose 2020 for $12.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
, 23501 Cinco Ranch,
Tobiuo will celebrate Rosé Day with $5 Rosé all day.
Toulouse Cafe and Bar
, 4444 Westheimer
Toulouse offers two refreshing blush beverages, including the staple Rosé All Day Punch ($12) made with still rosé, sparkling wine, fresh cut berries and pineapple and mint; and the elevated French 77 ($14) with Pombay Sapphire, Pomp & Whimsey Liqueur, fresh raspberry and grapefruit, lemon and sparkling wine.