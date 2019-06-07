Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Lobster Friday and a Wine Rendezvous

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Lobster Friday at Bernie’s Burger Bus

Friday, opens at 11 a.m.

5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6

The first Friday of the month means it’s time to make it rain lobstah at all Bernie’s Burger Bus locations. Show up early to get first dibs on market price lobster creations, including the Maine-Style Lobster Roll tossed with Bernie's house mayo; Texas-Style Lobster Roll dressed up with house pickled jalapeño and crispy bacon; and Hot Lobster Roll complete with warm, butter-poached lobster. You’ll also find Lobster Roll Sliders and Lobster Poutine, in which hand-cut fries are layered with local cheese curds, butter-poached lobster, lobster gravy and green onions.

Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands

Friday through Saturday

1601 Lake Robbins

Wine & Food Week is celebrating 15 years in the making, featuring wine and culinary tastemakers from across the globe. This weekend’s big special events include Sips, Suds & Tacos, held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention on Friday; the Platinum Wine Vault Collectors Tasting held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Montgomery Ballroom on Saturday; and the elaborate Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase at the Convention Center, also on Saturday.

Uptown Dine Around

Friday through Sunday

The second annual Uptown Dine Around kicks off on Saturday, June 1, running through Sunday, June 30 and showcasing Uptown’s culinary diversity. Guests can get limited-time, prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at 19+ Uptown eateries, including Bloom & Bee, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, La Table, Moxies Grill and Bar, Peli Peli, Songkran Thai Kitchen and Yauatcha, to name a few .

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Friday through Sunday

From Sunday, June 2 through Sunday, June 16, Houston diners will be able to enjoy diverse flavors from Latin regions during Latin Restaurant Weeks. The two-week series of signature events will kick off with over 25 participating restaurants offering special prix-fixe options ranging from $15-$50. The 2019 lineup includes Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Gauchos Do Sul, Los Cucos, Mucho Mexico, Sofrito Houston, Vida Mariscos Seafood & Sports Bar, Essentials Kitchen by Chef Martinez, Peruvian Sweets by Belen and more.

25th Anniversary at Saint Arnold Brewing Co.

Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Texas' oldest craft brewery turns 25 this month, and to commemorate its special silver anniversary, the brewery will be throwing a 25th Anniversary Party on Saturday, followed by a 25th Anniversary Special Rare Cellar Tasting on Sunday. Saturday’s open to the public party will feature live music and entertainment from 3 to 10 p.m., plus art cars, special glassware, local vendors, artists, dancers, mariachis, face painting and other super fun things. General admission is free, with VIP tickets available for $100 and including the special 25th Anniversary glass, four beers from Saint A’s year-round or seasonal lineup, a buffet dinner from its kitchen, covered seating inside the Art Car Gallery, additional “fancy” bathrooms, cooling stations, additional beer service and birthday cake.

Sunday’s tasting will take place in two sessions, noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Both sessions will feature the full beer list and take place in the Beer Hall and Investors Pub on the second floor of its red brick brewery building. Tickets are $60 plus tax and include two-ounce samples of each beer, a Houston Dairymaids cheese tasting table and a special souvenir 25th Anniversary taster glass.