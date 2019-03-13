 


Get ready right now. We're almost to lift off.
Get ready right now. We're almost to lift off.
Photo by Marco Torres

Menu of Menus® Extravaganza One More Time

Houston Press | March 13, 2019 | 9:42am
The Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza scheduled for April 9 is almost upon us and today we announce our final restaurant lineup of 40 restaurants.

Held as usual at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, the doors open for this food and drink celebration at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 7 p.m. for general admission.

VIP Admission tickets are $89 with prices increasing on the day of the event if any tickes are available. General admission prices are $59. Both tickets offer unlimited food samples from Houston restaurants alongside wine, beer and cocktails. You can also check us out on Facebook.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kids' Meals, Inc. All guests must be 21+ with a Valid I.D.

Final Lineup:

Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen

Andalucia Tapas Restaurant

Armandos

Bar Boheme

Bellagreen

BCK

Bundt Cake-A-Holic

Cafe Lit Hookah & Vape Lounge

Chicken Box Delicious

Cochinita & Co

Coco Crepes, Waffles, Coffee

Curbside Sliderz

El Quetzal Bakery & Restaurant

Freebirds World Burrito

Frenchy's Chicken

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Java Lava Brew

Juice Girl

KICPOPS

KUU Restaurant

La Argentina Gelato

Lupe Tortilla

Max's Wine Dive

Mia Bella Trattoria

Muscle Maker Grill

NOKturne

Over the Moon

Peli Peli

Pepperoni's

Pop Up's by Chef Evelyn

POPSTON

Prestige Oysters

Saigon House

Sambuca

Smoothie Strong

Snooze an A.M. Eatery

The Tasting Room

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

Verdine

Wooster's Garden

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

    Send: