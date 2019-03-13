Menu of Menus® Extravaganza One More Time

The Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza scheduled for April 9 is almost upon us and today we announce our final restaurant lineup of 40 restaurants.
Held as usual at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, the doors open for this food and drink celebration at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 7 p.m. for general admission.
VIP Admission tickets are $89 with prices increasing on the day of the event if any tickes are available. General admission prices are $59. Both tickets offer unlimited food samples from Houston restaurants alongside wine, beer and cocktails. You can also check us out on Facebook.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kids' Meals, Inc. All guests must be 21+ with a Valid I.D.
Final Lineup:
Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen
Andalucia Tapas Restaurant
Armandos
Bar Boheme
Bellagreen
BCK
Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Cafe Lit Hookah & Vape Lounge
Chicken Box Delicious
Cochinita & Co
Coco Crepes, Waffles, Coffee
Curbside Sliderz
El Quetzal Bakery & Restaurant
Freebirds World Burrito
Frenchy's Chicken
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
Java Lava Brew
Juice Girl
KICPOPS
KUU Restaurant
La Argentina Gelato
Lupe Tortilla
Max's Wine Dive
Mia Bella Trattoria
Muscle Maker Grill
NOKturne
Over the Moon
Peli Peli
Pepperoni's
Pop Up's by Chef Evelyn
POPSTON
Prestige Oysters
Saigon House
Sambuca
Smoothie Strong
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
The Tasting Room
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
Verdine
Wooster's Garden
