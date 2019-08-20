 


Photo by Marco Torres

Last Chance to Avoid a Price Increase for Tacolandia

Houston Press | August 20, 2019 | 11:05am
Today the Houston Press is announcing new additions to the restaurant lineup for its Tacolandia event on October 19 at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou.

And buy your tickets before prices increase this Saturday, August 24, and you'll have an even better deal.

On Saturday, August 24, the price of a General Admission ticket increases from $25 to $35 and VIP tickets go from $65 to $75. GA tickets get you in the door at 4 p.m. with unlimited samples of food. Beer and wine are available to purchase. VIP ticket holders get all this plus 3 drink tickets at the VIP private bar, access to the VIP lounge with exclusive VIP-onlu taco samples and entry one hour earlier (3 p.m.) than GA ticket holders.

Confirmed Restaurants so far:

Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen
Blanco Tacos and Tequila
Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Caliente
Chilosos Taco Stand
Cochinita & Co
La Calle
La Fisheria
Lupe Tortilla
Ousies's Table
Peli Peli
Snooze an A.M. Eatery Montrose
TATEMO
Tea + Victory
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
Yong HTX

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

