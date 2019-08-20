Last Chance to Avoid a Price Increase for Tacolandia

Jump right in. You know you want to.

Today the Houston Press is announcing new additions to the restaurant lineup for its Tacolandia event on October 19 at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou.

And buy your tickets before prices increase this Saturday, August 24, and you'll have an even better deal.

On Saturday, August 24, the price of a General Admission ticket increases from $25 to $35 and VIP tickets go from $65 to $75. GA tickets get you in the door at 4 p.m. with unlimited samples of food. Beer and wine are available to purchase. VIP ticket holders get all this plus 3 drink tickets at the VIP private bar, access to the VIP lounge with exclusive VIP-onlu taco samples and entry one hour earlier (3 p.m.) than GA ticket holders.

Confirmed Restaurants so far:

Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen

Blanco Tacos and Tequila

Bundt Cake-A-Holic

Caliente

Chilosos Taco Stand

Cochinita & Co

La Calle

La Fisheria

Lupe Tortilla

Ousies's Table

Peli Peli

Snooze an A.M. Eatery Montrose

TATEMO

Tea + Victory

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

Yong HTX