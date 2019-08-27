The Final Lineup for The Morning After, a Houston Press Brunch Event

It's almost time. Today we're announcing an updated list of restaurants that have joined this year's The Morning After brunch event.
The 4th annual event is scheduled for Saturday, September 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. And buying your tickets now will save you some money over the day-of prices.
VIP Admission Ticket: $65 will increase to $75 Day Of Event
Includes entry into the event 30 minutes earlier than General Admission (entry at 11 a.m.) for unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, brunch cocktail samples, and six drink tickets to use at bars. Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.
General Admission Tickets: $40 will increase to $50 Day of Event
Includes entry into the event at 11:30 a.m. for unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, brunch cocktail samples, and three drink tickets to use at bars. Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.
And: In between brunch bites design your perfect mimosa at the Bubbly Bar featuring bubbly by Korbel and juices by Brass Taps, or build your own Bloody Mary with Bloody Revolution. A variety of brunch drinks will also be available from Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Jack Daniel’s, Blue Chair Bay Rum, TX Whiskey and others.
Final Line Up
BCK
Boheme
Broken Barrel
Bundt Cake-a-holic
Cochinita & Co
DR Delicacy
Duck Donuts
Earthcraft Juicery
El Quetzel Bakery
Frenchy's Sausage Company
Grimaldi's Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria
KUU Restaurant
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
Line & Lariat
Max's Wine Dive
Mia Bella Trattoria
NOKturne
Peli Peli
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
Tea + Victory
The Rustic
The Tasting Room
Tiff's Treats
Warehouse 72
