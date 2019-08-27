 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Getting lined up for the big day of brunch.
Getting lined up for the big day of brunch.
Photo by Marco Torres

The Final Lineup for The Morning After, a Houston Press Brunch Event

Houston Press | August 27, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

It's almost time. Today we're announcing an updated list of restaurants that have joined this year's The Morning After brunch event.

The 4th annual event is scheduled for Saturday, September 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. And buying your tickets now will save you some money over the day-of prices.

VIP Admission Ticket: $65 will increase to $75 Day Of Event
Includes entry into the event 30 minutes earlier than General Admission (entry at 11 a.m.) for unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, brunch cocktail samples, and six drink tickets to use at bars. Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

General Admission Tickets: $40 will increase to $50 Day of Event
Includes entry into the event at 11:30 a.m. for unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, brunch cocktail samples, and three drink tickets to use at bars. Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

And: In between brunch bites design your perfect mimosa at the Bubbly Bar featuring bubbly by Korbel and juices by Brass Taps, or build your own Bloody Mary with Bloody Revolution. A variety of brunch drinks will also be available from Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Jack Daniel’s, Blue Chair Bay Rum, TX Whiskey and others.

Final Line Up

BCK
Boheme
Broken Barrel
Bundt Cake-a-holic
Cochinita & Co
DR Delicacy
Duck Donuts
Earthcraft Juicery
El Quetzel Bakery
Frenchy's Sausage Company
Grimaldi's Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria
KUU Restaurant
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
Line & Lariat
Max's Wine Dive
Mia Bella Trattoria
NOKturne
Peli Peli
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
Tea + Victory
The Rustic
The Tasting Room
Tiff's Treats
Warehouse 72

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >