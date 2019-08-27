The Final Lineup for The Morning After, a Houston Press Brunch Event

Getting lined up for the big day of brunch.

It's almost time. Today we're announcing an updated list of restaurants that have joined this year's The Morning After brunch event.

The 4th annual event is scheduled for Saturday, September 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. And buying your tickets now will save you some money over the day-of prices.

VIP Admission Ticket: $65 will increase to $75 Day Of Event

Includes entry into the event 30 minutes earlier than General Admission (entry at 11 a.m.) for unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, brunch cocktail samples, and six drink tickets to use at bars. Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

General Admission Tickets: $40 will increase to $50 Day of Event

Includes entry into the event at 11:30 a.m. for unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, brunch cocktail samples, and three drink tickets to use at bars. Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

And: In between brunch bites design your perfect mimosa at the Bubbly Bar featuring bubbly by Korbel and juices by Brass Taps, or build your own Bloody Mary with Bloody Revolution. A variety of brunch drinks will also be available from Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Jack Daniel’s, Blue Chair Bay Rum, TX Whiskey and others.

Final Line Up

BCK

Boheme

Broken Barrel

Bundt Cake-a-holic

Cochinita & Co

DR Delicacy

Duck Donuts

Earthcraft Juicery

El Quetzel Bakery

Frenchy's Sausage Company

Grimaldi's Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria

KUU Restaurant

La Argentina Gelato & Coffee

Line & Lariat

Max's Wine Dive

Mia Bella Trattoria

NOKturne

Peli Peli

Snooze an A.M. Eatery

Tea + Victory

The Rustic

The Tasting Room

Tiff's Treats

Warehouse 72