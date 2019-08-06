 


4
Fun for all and all for fun.EXPAND
Fun for all and all for fun.
Photo by Marco Torres

Buy Tickets to The Morning After 2019 Brunch Event Before Prices Increase

Houston Press | August 6, 2019 | 5:00am
AA

Here's your chance to buy tickets to the Houston Press premier brunch event, The Morning After, before a price increase kicks in on Saturday, August 10. The event itself is scheduled for September 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards.

The price increase that goes into effect this Saturday:

VIP Admission: $55 increasing to to $65
Includes entry into the event 30 minutes earlier than General Admission (entry at 11 a.m.) for unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, brunch cocktail samples, and 6 Drink Tickets to use at bars. Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

General Admission: $30 increasing to $40
Includes entry into the event at 11:30 a.m. for unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, brunch cocktail samples, and 3 Drink Tickets to use at bars. Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

Confirmed Restaurants so far:

BCK
Boheme
Broken Barrel
Bundt Cake-a-holic
Cochinita & Co
DR Delicacy
Duck Donuts
Frenchy's Sausage Company
Grimaldi's Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria
KUU Restaurant
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
Line & Lariat
Mia Bella Trattoria
NOKturne
Ousies Table
Peli Peli
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
The Rustic
Tiff's Treats
Warehouse 72
Yong

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

