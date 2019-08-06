Buy Tickets to The Morning After 2019 Brunch Event Before Prices Increase

Here's your chance to buy tickets to the Houston Press premier brunch event, The Morning After, before a price increase kicks in on Saturday, August 10. The event itself is scheduled for September 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards.
The price increase that goes into effect this Saturday:
VIP Admission: $55 increasing to to $65
Includes entry into the event 30 minutes earlier than General Admission (entry at 11 a.m.) for unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, brunch cocktail samples, and 6 Drink Tickets to use at bars. Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.
General Admission: $30 increasing to $40
Includes entry into the event at 11:30 a.m. for unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, brunch cocktail samples, and 3 Drink Tickets to use at bars. Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.
Confirmed Restaurants so far:
BCK
Boheme
Broken Barrel
Bundt Cake-a-holic
Cochinita & Co
DR Delicacy
Duck Donuts
Frenchy's Sausage Company
Grimaldi's Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria
KUU Restaurant
La Argentina Gelato & Coffee
Line & Lariat
Mia Bella Trattoria
NOKturne
Ousies Table
Peli Peli
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
The Rustic
Tiff's Treats
Warehouse 72
Yong
