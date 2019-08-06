Buy Tickets to The Morning After 2019 Brunch Event Before Prices Increase

Fun for all and all for fun.

Here's your chance to buy tickets to the Houston Press premier brunch event, The Morning After, before a price increase kicks in on Saturday, August 10. The event itself is scheduled for September 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards.

The price increase that goes into effect this Saturday:

VIP Admission: $55 increasing to to $65

Includes entry into the event 30 minutes earlier than General Admission (entry at 11 a.m.) for unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, brunch cocktail samples, and 6 Drink Tickets to use at bars. Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

General Admission: $30 increasing to $40

Includes entry into the event at 11:30 a.m. for unlimited brunch samples from Houston’s hottest brunch spots, brunch cocktail samples, and 3 Drink Tickets to use at bars. Additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

Confirmed Restaurants so far:

BCK

Boheme

Broken Barrel

Bundt Cake-a-holic

Cochinita & Co

DR Delicacy

Duck Donuts

Frenchy's Sausage Company

Grimaldi's Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria

KUU Restaurant

La Argentina Gelato & Coffee

Line & Lariat

Mia Bella Trattoria

NOKturne

Ousies Table

Peli Peli

Snooze an A.M. Eatery

The Rustic

Tiff's Treats

Warehouse 72

Yong