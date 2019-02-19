 


The window of opportunity is open right now.EXPAND
The window of opportunity is open right now.
Photo by Kate McLean

Beat the Price Increase for 2019 Menu of Menus® Tickets

Houston Press | February 19, 2019 | 10:00am
Here's your chance to beat the oncoming price increase for the Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza scheduled for Tuesday, April 9 at Silver Street Studios.

This Friday the VIP Admission which gets you in an hour early at 6 p.m. will increase from $79 a ticket to $89. The General Admission tickets increase from $49 to $59 that day. So why wait?

Both admissions gain you entry to the event, now in its 17th year, featuring food from more than 35 restaurants and wine, beer and spirit sampling.

Confirmed Restaurants So Far:

Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen
Andalucia Tapas Restaurant
Armandos
Bar Boheme
Bellagreen
Boss Cat Kitchen
Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Café Lit Restaurant + Bar
Chicken Box Delicious
Cochinita & Co
Coco Crepes, Waffles, Coffee
Curbside Sliderz
El Quetzal Bakery & Restaurant
Freebirds World Burrito
Frenchy's Chicken
Juice Girl
KICPOPS
KUU Restaurant
La Argentina Gelato
Lupe Tortilla
Max's Wine Dive
Mia Bella Trattoria
Muscle Maker Grill
NOKturne
Over the Moon
Peli Peli
Pepperoni's
Pop Up's by Chef Evelyn
POPSTON
Prestige Oysters
Saigon House
Sambuca
Smoothie Strong
Snooze an A.M. Eatery
The Tasting Room
The Teahouse Tapioca & Tea
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
Verdine

The Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9 at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kids' Meals, Inc. All guests must be 21+ with a valid I.D. Event Hashtag: #MenuofMenus

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

