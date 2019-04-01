This Week in Food Events: Celebrate Astros Home Opener at Biggio's, Crawfish Everywhere

Here's what's happening in Houston's culinary events this week:

Wednesday, April 3

Fifth Anniversary Dinner at KUU

The acclaimed sushi restaurant KUU, 947 Gessner, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a four-course dinner and wine pairings by chef Adison Lee. There will also be live music and free gifts. The cost is $65 per guest and there will be two seatings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. For reservations call 713-461-1688.

Sharpen Your Knife Skills at Central Market

Central Market Cooking School, 3815 Westheimer, will offer "Sharpen Your Knife Skills" to help novice and experienced cooks learn the basics of chopping, slicing and dicing, plus how to's on doing a julienne or a chiffonade. Participants will be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor as a meal. The cost is $60 per person and registration ends April 2. You must be 18 and up. Check out Central Market's website for more information.

Friday, April 5

Pre-game events at B.B. Lemon and B&B Butchers for Astros Home Opener

B.B. Lemon will host a pregame party on the patio with Executive Chef Emily Trusler grilling up Texas Wagyu Burgers and Dogs. For $19.95, pre-gamers will receive two Texas Wagyu dogs or one Wagyu hamburger plus two beers. There will be yard games and live music.

B&B Butchers and Restaurant, will be serving up Texas Wagyu hot dogs as well. The Ballpark Classic starts at $14 while the Break the Bank Frank will set you back (and back) $124. It's the Japanese Wagyu, lobster and edible gold flakes that carries this dog over the top. If you just want to get a little crazy, the Carpetbagger Coney is a Texas Wagyu dog topped with Cajun fried oysters, Applewood smoked thick cut bacon, blue cheese and hot sauce for $29. Guests dining in before heading to Minute Maid Park for the game can take the complimentary shuttle christened Rare Force One to the ballpark and back.

Biggio's offers double screens for the big game. Photo by Dave Swift

Astros Home Opener at Biggio's

Marriot Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker, will host an opening day celebration in the hotel lobby and its two-story sports bar, Biggio's, named after Houston's Astro, Craig Biggio. There will be virtual batting cages, pop-up bars and live music. The fun goes from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a DJ plus live music from Generations Band in the hotel lobby. There will be $3 drink specials, $3 hot dogs and a popup pizza stand with $6 pizza. Drink samples, giveaways and two giant television screens are an incentive to stick around. You are at a hotel conveniently.

EXPAND Mix with the best at Lucienne. Photo by Shannon O'Hara

Saturday, April 6

Mixology Class at Lucienne

Lucienne, 1070 Dallas, will host its mixology series, " Great Women of Spirits" at the restaurant bar, inside Hotel Allessandra every Saturday afternoon in April from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Chef Jose Hernandez will feature Walewska Vodka, Ada Lovelace Gin and Agnesi 1799 Brandy under Francis Ford Coppola Spirits. The classes are limited to eight guests. The cost is $65 plus tax and includes light bites from Chef Hernandez. For reservations contact Ludovic Poirier at lpoirier@valeciagroup.com.

Spring Wine Fest at Brenner's

Brenner's on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall Street, will host its Spring Wine Fest from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. showcasing 14 wineries and distributors plus two VIP wineries. Valet parking is $10 and can be added ahead of time to ticket purchase. There will also be a ride share spot for pick up. Pre-sale tickets are $89 and day of are $99. VIP is $150 and includes early admission at 2 p.m. Ticket prices do not include sales tax and fees.

Southern Fried Chicken Fest

Peggy Park, 4101 Almeda Road, will be the setting for the second edition of Southern Fried Chicken Fest, Houston's only fried chicken showdown. From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. festival goers can enjoy live music, a wing eating contest plus cooking seminars for an additional price. General admission tickets start at $20, VIP $75. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Fifth Annual Heads N Tails at Grooves of Houston

Grooves of Houston, 2300 Pierce, will host its crawfish festival from 1 p.m to 9 p.m. with food trucks, vendors and plenty of zydeco music. Early Bird tickets ($10), High Top Tables for two ($50), and VIP Floor Section for five ($100) can be found at its website houstongrooves.com

Annual Texas Gumbo Festival Cook-off

Henderson Heights Pub, 908 Henderson, will have its yearly gumbo cook-off with 15 craft breweries, live music and all-you-can-eat gumbo. A ticket allows gumbo fans to try all the competing teams' gumbos, five drink tickets and the chance to vote for your favorite gumbo, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door, but you'd better make up your mind. They are selling fast.

Crawdads for 'Merica Boil-Off

Southern Star Brewing, 3525 N. Frazier, is hosting a crawfish boil-off to raise money for Casualties of War, a Texas-based non-profit organization which supports veterans and first responders, with a focus on PTSD. A $20 wristband will get adults and children 12 and over all you-can eat crawfish and non-alcoholic drinks, plus a vote for the People's Choice Award for best crawfish team. There will be beer and concessions for 21 and over. There will also be plenty of live music and kids' activities. Children under 12 get in free. Veterans and veterans' families receive free admission with proof of service.

EXPAND Shrimp Diablo at Morton's goes great with beer. Photo by Ralph Smith Photography

Sunday, April 7



Celebrate National Beer Day at Morton's Grill



Morton's Grille, welcomes brew masters and brew aficionados and just plain beer lovers to celebrate National Beer Day. There will be special menu items like mini double-stacked burgers and steak tacos. Guests can enjoy beer and cider from Saint Arnold Brewing Co. while enjoying live music. There will also be a chance to win two tickets to ZZ Top's 50th Anniversary Bash at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on May 18.

EXPAND Punch Brunch cocktails for spring. Photo by Becca Wright

Punch Brunch at Marche

Marche, 1800 post Oak at La Table will serve its first Sunday Punch Brunch this weekend, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The spiked punch bowl cocktails with fresh fruit will change seasonally along with the brunch dining specials on offer. This Sunday's flavors will be a choice of the Sparkling White Tropical Punch or the Green Tea Punch. Each bowl is $45 and serves 2-4 guests and can be enjoyed while listening to live music.

Tacos Over Texas

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation, 2704 Navigation, will host its second annual Tacos Over Texas in conjunction with El Tiempo Cantina to raise money for The Ninfa Laurenzo Scholarship Fund. The taco challenge brings some of Houston's best chefs together to compete for the numero uno taco inspired by Mama Ninfa's tacos al carbon. Each chef brings their own culinary background and heritage to their creations, making for an eclectic sampling. The fundraising event runs from noon to 4 p.m. General admission is $40 and includes unlimited taco samples, plus two drink tickets. VIP admission is $200 and includes unlimited taco samples, early admission to VIP seating area, appetizers, beer wine and margaritas. Minors 13 to 20 get in for $25 and children 12 and under are free. There will be music and live entertainment.