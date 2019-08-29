Better Late Than Never: Celebrate Breweries' Beer-To-Go Beginning Sunday

Holler Brewing Co. is celebrating Beer-To-Go Day with an early opening and Extravacanza.

Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, new legislation goes into effect this Sunday, September 1, that lets consumers buy beer growlers, crowlers and cans to-go from neighborhood breweries.

It's a convenience that already had been approved elsewhere in the U.S. and Texas is the final state in the country to legalize take-home sales from manufacturing breweries. It was an initiative that was promoted by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, though there was pushback from alcohol distributor lobbyists.

Under the previous law we could purchase beer to-go from brew pubs (capped at producing 10,000 barrels annually) but not breweries; a distinction that put the kibosh on the added revenue for places like Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 8th Wonder and, due to zoning laws, Holler Brewing Company.

The Texas legislature left no stone unturned, and there are limitations to the new law.

"Under the new law, a patron will be able to purchase up to 288 fluid ounces of beer per calendar day from a brewery’s tasting room. The allotment is the equivalent of one case of 12 ounce bottles or cans—or—nine 32 ounce crowlers." — from a Texas Craft Brewers Guild press release



But there are also bonuses. It looks like to-go purchases can be made as early as 10 a.m. on Sundays, which is a nice end run around those archaic blue laws. Sounds like it's time for a party, so brewers all over the Lone Star State are celebrating Beer-To-Go Day on September 1.

Beer-To-Go Day Celebrations In and Around Houston



Braman Brewery, 3421 FM 359, Richmond, 281-762-1375, bramanbrands.com. Open noon-6 p.m. Sunday, though the Texas Craft Brewers Guild thinks they might open as early as 10 a.m. Call ahead before making the drive.

Holler Brewing Co., 2206 Edwards, Suite A, hollerbeer.com or facebook.com/events/1291148264387406. Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

The folks at Holler Brewing Co. are opening their doors two hours early this Sunday, sending their Holler cans out into the world in what they're labeling Extravacanza. Eddie O's BBQ will be setting up at 11 a.m. with a smoker full of brisket, pork ribs and craft sausage, plus all the sides, which means you'll be home and fully stocked in time for the big game.

Southern Star Brewing Company, 3525 North Frazier, Conroe, 936-441-2739, southernstarbrewing.com. or facebook.com/events/426528864603559. Open noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

The folks at SSBC are celebrating the occasion with tap room only releases and other specialty test batches. Come grab growler fills, 4-packs, 6-packs, 12-packs or a case of your favorite SSBC year-round beverage.



True Anomaly Brewing, 2012 Dallas, 346-704-5701, trueanomalybrewing.com or facebook.com/events/1120888884776843. Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

It's kind of a big deal for True Anomaly, and they're pulling out all the stops with music, food trucks, discounted merch and a big Connect 4 tournament with giveaways and prizes for top finishers. Celebrate beer, celebrate Beer-To-Go.

For background information on reforms contained in the TABC Sunset Bill and Beer-To-Go's journey from dream to reality, visit craftpac.org/blog.

For a list of other folks celebrating Beer-To-Go Day around the Lone Star State, visit craftpac.org/beertogoday.