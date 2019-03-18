Mac-N-Cheese Heaven at The Backyard in Seabrook

Not many dishes bring comfort to the soul like good ol’ mac-n-cheese. Noodles covered in a bubbling hot medley of creamy, melted cheeses is a go-to comfort food for almost everyone, no matter how young or old. Restaurants are getting creative and coming up with tasty, unique combinations of this classic dish. The laid-back folks in Houston’s Bay Area have been spending a lot of time at a new locally owned restaurant specializing in gourmet macaroni and cheese and the Houston Press popped in to take a First Look at The Backyard, the newest spot in Seabrook.

Pet-friendly outdoor space. Photo by Jennifer Fuller

Down on 4th street a few blocks from the main drag in Seabrook is a grayish-blue one-story wooden building with a small gravel parking lot. There is minimal parking right up front and a larger area to park on the side of the building. The Backyard is in the same building Thai restaurant Merlion was in before they moved over to the main street, for those familiar with the area. The Backyard is a full-service restaurant with a cozy bar right through the front doors. A nice variety of beer and wine is available, but no liquor. The restaurant is simple: Cream colored walls, wooden tables and chairs and an intimate patio out back. Pretty white lights line the upper wooden slates on the pergola that runs the length of the building. Several heat lamps, picnic tables and giant classic games scatter the gravel and brick paved area. The patio is kid-friendly, pet-friendly and smoking is allowed outside only.