Cocktail Therapy: Mason Clark of Twin Peaks

Mason Clark has the confidence part down. At 4 p.m. on a Wednesday, her bar has slowed to a trickle. Give or take 20 guests linger around; most with giant “29 degree” frosty mugs in front of them. Dressed in a uniform of black lingerie for Halloween, it’s just a little more scant than their regular “lumber-jill” outfits. She admits, “honestly, it takes some getting used to.”

“You have to be a strong independent woman.” Clark is honest with her customers, which is more likely why they appreciate her so much. “I just keep it real, act professional, and they treat me the same way.” She has regulars that visit her every day and enjoys their talks, often times slipping into the therapist role. “It’s like a little family.”