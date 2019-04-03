Easter Dining in Houston 2019

Here's a list of special Easter brunches and dinners around Houston. Whether it's you and a few friends or a gaggle of extended family members, there's a place to fit everyone's budget and holiday preferences. And remember to check back with us. We will be adding more restaurants to the list in the weeks to come.

La Table

1800 Post Oak Boulevard

La Table is a multi-concept dining destination with an upscale French restaurant, Chateau, and a casual bistro, Marche. Both restaurants are offering Easter dining specials, April 21.

Chateau will offer its signature Grand Brunch family-style for the table. There will be a raw bar, a carving station with beef tenderloin, leg of lamb and seared Atlantic salmon, plus a pastry display of Easter treats like fresh fruit tarts, chocolate mousse and petit fours. There will also be a chocolate fountain with marshmallow Easter Peeps for dipping and swirling.

Adults $65

Children $35

For reservations call 713-439-1000

Marche will have a more laid back approach to the holiday with an a la carte and regular brunch menu. Its Punch Brunch features a weekly punchbowl cocktail, dish specials and live music on the patio.

EXPAND Emmaline's creme brulee is a tempting taste of spring. Photo by Becca Wright

Emmaline

3210 Dallas

Restaurateur Sam Governale welcomes guests to enjoy Easter Sunday at his European-style restaurant with an Easter brunch, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and dinner service beginning at 5 p.m.

The adult brunch will include a choice of a passion fruit mimosa or a glass of punch. The children's brunch will have gelato topped with Cadbury eggs for dessert.

Guests can start off with a pastry basket of homemade blueberry scones, mini E cinnamon rolls, and croissants with lemon curd and strawberry compote. There will also be spring inspired dishes like English peas soup, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus and spring beet salad. Delicious options like Lobster Benedict with a classic Bearnaise on grilled rosemary foccacia with crispy pancetta or braised lamb rigatoni reward your Lenten good behavior. And if you're still behaving, there are lighter offerings like egg white frittata or wood-grilled Bay of Fundy Salmon. Did we mention Lobster Benedict?

Adults $65

Children $25

Photo by Tom Rowe

Rainforest Cafe

5310 Seawall Boulevard

500 Katy Mills Circle

Both locations of Rainforest Cafe will host Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 20, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. There will be a breakfast buffet, special goodie bags for the kiddos plus an Easter egg hunt and Easter basket rafflle.

The breakfast buffet will include an omelette and a waffle station.

$21.82 for 11 and up

$13.98 for 10 and under

Children 3 and under FREE

For reservation and tickets go to www.rainforestcafe.com

CRU Crab Cake Benedict will make every bunny happy. Photo by Robert Tsai

CRU Food and Wine Bar

2800 Kirby

9595 Six Pines

Both The Woodlands and Kirby locations of CRU will host Easter brunch, Napa-style. Brunch beauties will get a sneak peek at some of the items on the new brunch menu. Diners will have a choice of three courses for $35, which seems like a pretty sweet deal for a holiday. Starters like avocado toast, rock shrimp Louie salad and mini Belgian waffles lead into entree options such as CRU steak and eggs, herb roasted lamb loin and CRU crab cake Benedict. End your meal with Meyer lemon and mascarpone curd, molten lava cake or creme brulee with fresh berries. That's way better than jellybeans.

Adults $35

Children under 12 (1/2 off . We assume that means $17.50)

Surf or Turf Benedicts at Perry's. Photo by Chan Do

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille

1997 West Gray

23501 Cinco Ranch

6700 Woodlands Parkway

700 Baybrook Mall

9827 Katy Freeway

2115 Town Square Place

9730 Cypresswood

All locations of Perry's will open early at 11 a.m. and will feature two seasonal brunch dishes for Easter. There is the 8 ounce Filet Creole Benedict ($44.95) and the Crab Cake Benedict ($38.95) which makes for a very tough decision. If luxe Benedicts don't rock your world, the full dinner menu will be served also.

Photo by Chan Do

There will be three cocktail specials: a mimosa, a Bloody Mary and a brandy milk punch each for $6.95.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., the usual Sunday Supper Pork Chop special will be available. For $34.95, diners get a choice of six salads for a starter, the Seven Finger Pork Chop, and a dessert trio of vanilla bean creme brulee, chocolate crunch and praline cheesecake. During the month of April, Perry's Pinot and Pork special offers $5 off a glass or $20 off a bottle of its newly released Perry's Reserve Pinot Noir with the purchase of the Perry's pork chop at dinner or the Sunday Supper.

The Dunlavy

3422 Allen Parkway

Easter brunch under the multitude of chandeliers runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., overlooking Lost Lake and Buffalo Bayou. There will be carving and seafood stations with special brunch favorites like pit smoked prime rib, roasted leg of lamb and crab cocktail. Expect breakfast classics such as creme brulee French toast and an omelette station. Desserts will include vegan Key Lime pie and gluten-free strawberry-rhubarb custard trifle.

$70 for 13 and up

$12 for 12 and under

For reservations, go to exploretock/thedunlavy

EXPAND Helen Greek roasts a gorgeous Easter lamb. Photo by Gary Griffin

Helen Greek Food and Wine

2429 Rice Boulevard

1111 Studewood

For Easter (April 21) and Greek Orthodox Easter (April 28), Helen 's is roasting whole lamb from Farm to Table. The lamb will be served with lemon roasted potatoes and roasted greens. The cost is $34 and will be served from 11 a.m. until it is sold out.

EXPAND a' Bouzy does chicken and waffles with strawberries. Photo by Becca Wright

a'Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer, will serve its regular brunch service on Easter from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dinner service from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Try the brioche toast service with daily butters, jams and Texas wildflower honey or strawberry waffles with the option of adding chicken tenders. Add chicken tenders.

EXPAND Impress your visiting relatives with brunch at the Houstonian. Photo by Hugh Hargrave Photography

The Houstonian Hotel

111 North Post Oak

The Houstonian Hotel is offering three different Easter brunch options for guests and visitors.

The Houstonian Hotel Grande Ballroom Brunch will offer breakfast and lunch fare as well as seafood, salads and desserts. Champagne and seasonal mimosas are included with the brunch price. There will be a special visit by the Easter Bunny for the little ones and the not-so-little ones, too.

$84 for 13 and up, plus 23% service charge, 8.25% sales tax

$39 for 5 years to 12 years, plus 23% service charge, 8.25% sales tax

4 years and under, FREE

Valet is complimentary, thankfully.

TRIBUTE at The Houstonian will offer a la carte options such as Kings Inn Salad and Scallop and Crab Etoufee from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For reservations call 713-685-6713

The Manor House will serve its Gulf Coast Creole cuisine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

$65 13 and up, plus service charge and sales tax

$25 5 to 12 years, plus service charge and sales tax

For reservations call 713-685-6840

If you are a restaurant planning a special Easter menu and would like to be included in this article, please email your information to dish@houstonpress.com. We will be updating this right up until Easter.