Late Night: Bisou

Pull the “last minute LBD” from the trunk of the car, dust the scuff from the pumps next to it, paint on that lip gloss, girl—it’s time for a treat. Slip into those kind-of-too-tight pants, find the other shoe to the tan pair of oh, no where is it, apply half a spritz of Sauvage, boy—how about a snack? A smile seasoned on after a short walk through the River Oaks District past Hermès, Stella McCartney, Brunello Cucinelli, and with a final push through the heavy golden door of Bisou has anyone feeling totally DTF. Down To eat Foie.

Quick, think of all the sexiest foods; foie gras, oysters, bone marrow, pork belly, lobster, caviar, tomahawk ribeye, Wagyu beef, hamachi, truffles, sushi. At Bisou they live together, on one menu, ready to be devoured.

Hauntingly floral, the malty melon sweetness of Grey Goose Le Melon served simply on the rocks isn’t a bad way to start. Half way through be sure to detonate a few lime wedges. Ah. C’est bon, c’est bon. By the bottle Le Melon runs $300, by the magnum $550, just in case anyone wants to throw me a birthday party.