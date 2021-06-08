Brunch, Beef and Bourbon: Where to Dine Out in Houston This Father’s Day

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

From laidback, family-friendly brunch options to bourbon-kissed steak dinners, these Houston restaurants and bars are offering meals dad will love this Father's Day.

8th Wonder Distillery, 2201 Dallas

Located across the street from the brewery, 8th Wonder Distillery will be hosting Chef Mike Grisby of Grisby Gras for a Father's Day Steak Brunch. Highlights including cajun/creole cuisine such as the ribeye and omelet, Southern crab cakes, crawfish etouffee and Mardi Gras mac and cheese. Brunch will be served from noon to 4 p.m.

The Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, 713-526-9700

The honky tonk and restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving everything from tacos to barbecue, seafood to salads, and housemade desserts and a kids menu. Reservations recommended.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

This Houston culinary landmark will be serving a special a la carte Southern Comfort Brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dine on fried green tomatoes, crawfish beignets, double-cut pork chop, shrimp and grits and more. Reservations highly recommended.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, 713-622-9996

Caracol will be offering a special three-course menu for $49 per person and $15 per child (ages 12 and under), plus beverage, tax and gratuity from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include wood-roasted Gulf oysters, chilaquiles, shrimp a la Diabla, cornbread-stuffed quail, Mexican-style French toast and more. Reservations are highly recommended.

EXPAND Treat Dad to three courses at CRU this Father's Day. Photo by Robert Tsai

CRU, 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463; 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463

The food and wine bar is honoring Dads all day long with a choice of a $32 three-course prix fixe brunch (or a la carte) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a limited edition, three-course dinner for two for $99. Brunch features include $3 mimosas and bellinis, plus eats from goat cheese beignets and steak and eggs to creme brulee; while the dinner features an heirloom tomato and burrata salad, shared 24-ounce bistecca alla fiorentina (a giant thick-cut t-bone) with Yukon gold steak fries and green beans, and warm Meyer lemon pound cake dolloped with cinnamon butter, lemon mascarpone curd and blueberry compote.

Dario's Steakhouse and Seafood, 14315 Cypress Rosehill

Dario's will be offering a three-course Father's Day Menu ($55) on June 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring options such as Duck Spring Rolls, a Seafood Trio Cocktail including fresh oysters, shrimp and crab meat, Chilean Sea Bass, Prime Rib served with garlic whipped potatoes and natural au jus, and a choice of desserts such as Orange Crème Brûlée, Strawberry Cheesecake and Key Lime Pie.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 5061 Westheimer, 713-355-2600

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is offering a Dad’s Prime Time Dinner, three-course prix-fixe including succulent Bone-In Prime Rib, Bourbon-Molasses Glazed Bacon and a specialty cocktail.

Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd

Treat bourbon and whiskey enthusiasts to a Doris Met Old Fashioned for $25, made with Doris Metropolitan’s private Maker’s Mark label that owners Itai Ben Eli and Itamar Levy traveled all the way to the distillery to create. The stave profile includes one baked American pure, four seared french cuvée, four Maker’s Mark 46, and one Toasted French Spice, and is sure to please bourbon enthusiasts and whiskey lovers alike.

Ember & Greens Restaurant and Bar, 9403-B Katy Freeway, 713-465-3333

The Memorial area family-owned and -operated restaurant and bar will offer its regular brunch menu plus two off-the-menu specials: E&G Surf and Turf, a premium-cut filet mignon topped with pan-seared shrimp scampi served on a bed of creamy garlic mashed potatoes and side of char-grilled broccolini; and Apricot & Thyme Lamb Chops, double bone-in lamb chop served with scallopini and apricot-thyme glaze. The restaurant is open for brunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and for dinner until 8 p.m. Reservations accepted and encouraged.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Enjoy a special brunch menu from award-winning chef Philippe Verpiand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with options from escargot and beef tartare to moules Marinières and braised short rib. The restaurant will also be open for dinner until 9 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, 713-572-8600

The River Oaks restaurant will serve a special Chef's Feature of Whiskey Glazed Flat Iron Tenderloin Steak with Grilled Potatoes and Sauteed Spinach in addition to its Sunday Blackboard Special of Prime Rib Roast with Loaded Baked Potato and Grilled Asparagus for $42 and iits normal dinner menu. Father’s Day Dinner hours run 5 to 9 p.m.

The General Public, 797 Sorella, 832-690-4450

Bring dad to The General Public for brunch this Father’s Day and enjoy $1 mimosas from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Good Vibes Burgers & Brews, 1329 East Broadway

In addition to discounted cocktail and beer specials, Good Vibes will feature a 14-ounce NY Strip served with chef’s seasonal vegetables and roasted potatoes for $20.

Goode Co. Barbeque, 5109 Kirby, 713-522-2530; 8911 Katy Freeway, 713-464-1901

Get succulent brisket, ribs, chicken, Czech sausage and more from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina, 9005 Katy Freeway, 713-766-3434; 8865 Six Pines, 281-826-5150

The Memorial and Woodlands locations will be open on Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Goode Co. Seafood, 10201 Katy Freeway, 2621 Westpark

Hours for both locations are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Goode Co. Taqueria, 4902 Kirby, 713.520.9153

Enjoy burgers and hot dogs, taco dinners, mesquite-grilled dinners (catfish, fajitas, chicken), and more, including breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. and lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Kids menu available.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, multiple locations

Grimaldi’s is offering a Father’s Day Celebration Meal for $40, available from June 18 to June 20 and including a special bottle of Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon with a choice of a custom label such as “Happy Father’s Day June 20, 2021” or “Dad, I love you more than pizza and that’s saying a lot!”. Additionally, each meal will also include an 18-inch traditional cheese pizza plus a large Caesar or house salad.

The Halal Guys Houston, 11700 Westheimer, 3008 Ella, 3821 Farnham, 6609 Main

This Father’s Day, The Halal Guys in Houston will be offering a free side with the purchase of any entree, with options from hummus and baba ganoush to deep-fried falafel. Free sides will be available on Father's Day only at the four locations listed above. Valid in-store only and customers must mention the promotion to redeem.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Hugo’s will be open for brunch this Father’s Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving a special three-course menu for $49 per adult and $15 per child (ages 12 and under), plus beverage, tax and gratuity. Dine on campechana, catch of the day in mole amarillo, achiote-rubbed pork ribs and more. Reservations highly recommended.

Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial

Hungry’s will be offering old fashioned flights for $15 on Father’s Day, featuring three different versions of the cocktail: a Luxardo Makers Old Fashioned, 12 Flor De Can Smoked Old Fashioned and Bulliet Bourbon Old Fashioned.

KP's Kitchen, 700 Town and Country

KP's Kitchen will be hosting a week-long celebration of Fathers Day, with a special running June 18-25. Guests can enjoy a specialty Surf and Turf, which feeds two and features an eight-ounce Certified Angus Filet Mignon topped with salsa verde, KP's Crab Cake made of Blue Horizon Gulf Crab served over Parisian mustard and house slaw, Truffle Parmesan Fries, Roasted Brussel Sprouts and two house salads for $65.

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 713-871-8883

Treat dad to some deli from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with K&Z’s full menu available for pick-up and delivery and for dine-in service.

McCormick & Schmick’s, multiple locations

McCormick & Schmick’s is offering a three-course prix-fixe from June 19–20 starting at $47 a person. Guests can enjoy a choice of a starter, entrée and dessert, with options including Stuffed Salmon and Twin North Atlantic Lobster Tails and Chocolate Silk Pie. For an increase to $55 a person, diners can choose between two entrees including Chilean Sea Bass and Center Cut Ribeye 13-ounce.

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton

Monkey’s Tail will host an Astro's Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the game and audio screening on the outdoor patio alongside a specials of Steak & Eggs, a 14-ounce ribeye with eggs, hollandaise, and spicy chili potatoes for $17.

North Italia, 1700 Post Oak, 281-605-4030

From June 10 to June 20, order $50 in gift cards online and receive a $10 bonus card. North Italia will donate 2-percent of all gift card sales to FoodCorps in support of its mission to grant kids access to healthy food in school.

Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

Ouisie’s has created a prix-fixe, Dad-focused Brunch and Dinner Menu for Father’s Day offering a choice of hearty meats and seafood dishes. Each of the three, multi-choice courses comes with paired libations, from wines to an opening cocktail, with highlights including sea bass with Champagne sauce, blackened rib eye, fried chicken with the works and even Ouisie’s nationally famous chicken-fried steak. Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations recommended.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, multiple locations

Opening early at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 20, guests can celebrate the holiday with Perry’s 16-ounce Caramelized Prime Rib, which is chargrilled then caramelized and crusted, prepared medium to well done, and topped with Perry’s Signature Steak Butter. The off-the-menu special is available all day for $49.50 per person; and $7 off-the-menu brunch cocktails will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, Perry’s three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper will be available from 4 p.m. to close. For $39, guests get their choice of soup or salad, Perry’s Famous Seven-Finger-High Pork Chop and the Dessert Trio, or they can substitute dessert for a side.

Pinstripes, 3300 Kirby, 346-297-1770

This bistro and entertainment destination is featuring a Father’s Day brunch on Sunday, June 20 with an “All-You-Care-To-Eat” BBQ Menu for $29 per person. The menu includes Pesto Chicken, Balsamic BBQ Ribs, Grilled Corn on the Cob, Housemade Mac & Cheese, Parmesan Potato Chips and Fresh Watermelon Slices.

EXPAND Fact: hot wings make a dad happy. Photo by Melissa Skorpil

Pluckers Wing Bar, multiple locations

Pluckers will offer a free meal (up to a $16 value) to dads who are either Pluckers Club or Pluckers Club Lite members themselves or come with a guest who has a membership. The special will be available for dine-in only.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

The Rice Village spot will be open from noon to 9 p.m. In addition to the regular menu, there will be off-the-menu specials like Bone-In Veal Chops, Short Rib Bucatini, and Seared Yellow Fin Tuna with caponata. Reservations highly recommended.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

The original lodge restaurant will be open for Father’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. serving an extensive menu of Lodge favorites, including Smoked Duck Gumbo, Lobster and Avocado Wedge Salad, Shrimp and Grits, Brioche French Toast, Braised Bison Short Rib Benedict, Grilled North American Elk Chop with enchiladas, Chicken Fried Venison Chop, Rainbow Trout with lump crab and more. The restaurant will also feature Father’s Day specials, and will have a list of off-the-menu cocktail specials. Reservations highly recommended.

Rainforest Cafe, multiple locations

The family-friendly spot will be offering a dine-in only three-course menu for $34.99 per person on June 18 20. Guests can choose one soup or salad, entrée and dessert, with choices including chicken-fried chicken, rib, steak and shrimp trio, key lime pie and more.

Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, 281-853-9480

The ultimate Dad Bod Burger ($12) returns for Father’s Day weekend, made with an all-natural 44 Farms beef patty, a fried macaroni & cheese patty, bacon, Fresno mayo, arugula and pickles and drizzled with Rodeo Goat’s signature queso.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 1121 Uptown Park

Treat dad to brunch and live music at The Rustic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $16.95 per person, guests can celebrate with a family-style meal of Avocado Toast, Country Baked Eggs, Hot Chicken, Smoked Grits, Daily Donuts and more. Mimosa and Aperol Spritz carafes are available for the table, as well as Bloody Mary, Bellini and Sangria pitchers.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Both Sylvia’s locations will be offering the full menu as well as a special three-course Father’s Day menu ($34.95). Reservations recommended.

The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country

TTR will celebrate Father’s Day with special dining options, including a Burger + Brew with one draft beer of choice; a Pizza + Pastry deal with choice of homemade desserts like chocolate truffle torte or New York-style cheesecake; and Wine + Cheese option featuring a half cheese board and glass of the sommelier’s selected wine.

Twin Peaks, multiple locations

Participating Twin Peaks locations are offering a $10 Burger + Beer Bundle in-store all day on Father’s Day.

Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway, Suite 305, 833-365-7272

Starting on Father's Day, Warehouse 72 will offer brunch, continuing lunch/brunch service every Saturday and Sunday thereafter. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. -3 every Saturday and Sunday thereafter.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega is offering a special three-course menu for Father’s Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $49 per person/$15 per child (age 12 and under) plus beverage, tax and gratuity. Dine on pozole verde, slow-braised bacon-wrapped pork shank, housemade queso fresco cake with blackberry sauce and more. Reservations highly recommended.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Father's Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send your information to dish@houstonpress.com.