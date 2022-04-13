Houston Spots Are Cheering on the Astros with Opening Day Parties and Season-Long Specials

It’s ‘Stros season, y’all. The Houston Astros 2022 home opener goes down live at Minute Maid Park on Monday, April 18; and while it’s of course awesome to cheer on our hometown team in person at the ballpark, Houston bars and restaurants around the city are offering fun ways to celebrate, too. From Opening Day crawfish parties and pop-up bars to season-long food and drink specials on beers and dogs, here’s where to cheer on the Houston Astros this season:
Biggio’s - Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker
Located steps away from Minute Maid Park, the MLB-owned sports bar Biggio’s at Marriott Marquis Houston will celebrate Opening Day with live music, giveaways, photo opportunities, a batting cage, $3 drink specials, special guests, pop-up bars, a pop-up pizza stand and drink samplings.
Bobcat Teddy's Ice House, 2803 White Oak
For the Astros season opener and home opener on April 18, Bobcat Teddy's is offering $1 hot dogs, and crawfish from Bagzz of Bugzz during the evening. Lone Stars will be available throughout the season for $3.75
Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar
Located in the heart of Downtown Houston and just a 10-minute walk to Minute Maid Park, Opening Day features include the “Smoked BBQ Brisket” with smoked gouda, caramelized fennel and onion on a brioche bun topped with bbq glaze and served with fries ($18.25).
Little Woodrow’s Midtown, 2306 Brazos
Hit the fun-loving sports bar to watch the ‘Stros and enjoy Budweiser and Karbach specials this Opening Day; and check out Little Woody’s other locations for more Opening Day watch parties and specials.
Live Oak Bar & Grill, 10444 Hempstead
Live Oak Bar & Grill will offer a 10 percent discount to fans sporting Astros gear throughout the season, while appetizers will be $6 during Astros games; and on Opening Day, the neighborhood bar will offer Jell-O shots in Astros colors for $3, buckets of Montucky for $15 and Hornitos and Jim Beam specials.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
This fan favorite Mexican-American dive and kitchen rocks $1 hotdogs on Tuesdays when the Astros play; and for the home opener, locals can pop in for $12 Karbach Crawford Bock buckets, beer pitchers starting at $16 and blue and orange frozens including the Orange Fantarita and Blue Hawaiian starting at $8 and $12 for large.
Pluckers Wing Bar, 1400 Shepherd
Pluckers hot wings make any game day a good one, but there’s extra fun as Pluckers hosts three away game watch parties this season: Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers at Pluckers Shepherd on Thursday, April 28; Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers at Pluckers Memorial City on Monday, June 13; and Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves at Pluckers Pasadena on Friday, August 19.
Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond
On Opening Day, Revelry on Richmond is offering a special that includes “Breggy Bomb” shots, a smashburger and pint of beer for $15. Houston pints will be priced at $5 on Thursday.
Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons
Watch the Astros on Saint A’s 16-foot Beer Garden Super Screen throughout the season while you enjoy Lawnmowers, Summer Pils, Art Car IPAs and more alongside eats from hot wings to pretzels with beer cheese.
Space Cowboy, 100 West Cavalcade
The 6,000-square-foot patio and green space will air the Astros’ season opener on a 17-foot screen at its watch party. If Bregman hits a home run, attendees will receive a free prize. Other specials include discounts on Hornitos and Jim Beam drinks. Two tickets will be raffled to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, April 23. Guests sporting Astros attire will receive a 15 percent discount during any game, all season long. In addition, chef Adriana Maldonado is debuting a “triple play” Houston Astros tacos menu, featuring Altuve (features Venezuelan pulled beef, black refried beans, red bell pepper pico de gallo and a slice of sweet plantain on a corn tortilla), Breggy Bomb (New Mexican green chile chicken, tempura fried avocado, shredded red cabbage topped off with queso and a flour tortilla) and La Piña (roasted citrus pork, black refried beans, shredded red cabbage and pineapple pico de gallo on a corn tortilla) tacos.
The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country
Chef Beto Gutierrez has created the Clutch City Hot Dog this season, available along with the live-streamed games starting opening day and on game days throughout the season. The special features spicy jalapeno relish, mustard, habanero salsa, on top of a bacon wrapped beef dog.