Tales From The Top Shelf: Lillet Blanc

In 1872, before cracking open a bottle of the local Bordeaux, French brothers Raymond and Paul Lillet must have thought to themselves, "we should make a pre-drinking drink out of these badass grapes?" Or better known as, an aperitif. A lightly boozy, lightly bitter sipper to make the stomach rumble. A foreplay of sorts to the long night of dining ahead. Gentlemen, that was a good idea.

Lillet Blanc is an aperitif made of Bordeaux grapes, orange citrus macerated in liquor, and quinine aka the flavor in tonic. A few years prior to the production of Lillet Blanc, in southeast France, Bonal Gentiane Quina was created in a similar fashion. While both are sometimes thrown into the vermouth category, it's not quite the same flavor. Lillet Blanc was created in 1986 to replace the original Kina Lillet as a sweeter, less bitter version. During the roaring twenties, Kina Lillet was kind of the sexiest thing to be holding at a party. Bond, James Bond actually prefers it to dry vermouth in the original recipe for a Vesper.

Lillet Blanc, best served ice-cold, has a nice balance of floral fruit sweetness finished with a hint of tonic. Whether served simply on the rocks with a twist of zest or as a secret ingredient in a cocktail, Lillet Blanc is good wild card bottle to have on the cart.