Late Night: Pappa Geno's

Best news ever— Pappa Geno’s has extended its hours until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. “That way you can drink beers and then come get a sandwich afterwards,” says the cashier. Precisely. While typically a hungover lunch spot that's mostly populated by nine to five workforce males who know their way around a computer, now patrons can crush a Philly late night with zero intentions of burning off the calories before bed. Well, perhaps not all 610 of them.

I want to know what love is...

While held closely; crisp, buttery hoagie is an embracement to remember. Each inch satisfies, and if you find yourself needing more than nine, maybe it’s time to take a good, hard look at yourself. Upon initial inspection of the “Philly Style Steak & Cheese” it’s like dammit, does it need more cheese? Nope, this sandwich pulls a Goldilocks every single time— just right. The “Papa Geno’s Steak & Cheese” is especially moist with the addition of mayo and white American cheese subbed for Cheese Whiz.

... I want you to show me. Photo by Kate McLean

The menu offers plenty of ways to build off the classic from the crunchy, spicy “Wicked Philly,” even crossing into the ridiculous “Fat Philly.” Loaded with the following: seasoned steak, grilled onions, white American cheese, topped with two chicken strips, three mozzarella cheese sticks, french fries, and covered with cheese whiz and gravy— the "Fat Philly" could feed an entire cub scout troop.

While the "Fat Philly" is worth every penny of $12.99, the rest range between $7.50 and $9.50. The gang’s all here in "Sides" and "Extra Toppings," with mozzarella cheese sticks, brown gravy, and “hot oil” peppers. Brown gravy is thick like cream gravy and perfectly peppery. Eating at Pappa Geno's is like traveling the yellow brick road sans monkey interruptions until finally making it to a wizard called "Nap Time."

I’m not sleeping, I'm just "resting" my eyes!!!

Pappa Geno's

515 Westheimer

Open until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

281-501-3664

pappagenos.com