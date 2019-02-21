 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
4
Nothing to see here, just enjoying a salad.
Nothing to see here, just enjoying a salad.
Photo by Kate McLean

Tales From The Top Shelf: White Claw Hard Seltzer

Kate McLean | February 21, 2019 | 5:00am
AA

What do a protein shake, mixed green salad with chicken breast, and ground buffalo taco bowl have in common?

They’re all digesting in a human body that’s about to crush a six-pack of White Claw Hard Seltzer because it’s Friday. 

Continue Reading

Hard seltzer sales are going absolutely bonkers right now in the beer category. More apt to be sold at a music festival than a bar, hard seltzer is marketed to those seeking healthier lifestyles and guess what—it’s totally working. According to the 2018 study "Top-Growing Beer Category" by Nielsen CGA, beer sales were a little bit down while hard seltzer— a lot bit up, 165 percent to be exact.  As alluded to by the article "A Sparkling Success — Why Hard Seltzer is a $500 Million Category Worth Watching," the bulk of sales are happening between Memorial and Labor Day.

Billed as “the purest hard seltzer in the world,” White Claw clocks in at around five percent ABV, which is the same as a bottle of Heineken less 40 calories. According to WebMD, that caloric intake is equivalent to "half a medium-sized baked potato with salsa."  Pretty sure nobody eats baked potatoes like that, but okay. White Claw is gluten free with only two grams of sugar and comes in six different flavors; Black Cherry, Mango, Natural Lime, Pure Seltzer, Raspberry, and Ruby Grapefruit. To be fair, this party beverage is pretty crushable and thankfully doesn’t taste like a packet of Crystal Light hard shook into a Perrier bottle.

The Natural Lime interpretation is reminiscent of a vodka soda except in place of Tito’s exists a faint malt characteristic. The alcohol in White Claw is produced from fermented sugar and uses the trademarked “Brew Pure Technology;” an entirely vague process. Little to nothing can be found on the inner workings though it may be deducted from this ingredient- “alcohol from cold-brewed sugar”- it’s a process similar to cold-brew. Mysterious, yes, but not alarming as say, checking the back of a can of Cheez Whiz.

At Spec’s Midtown and in grocery stores, a pack of White Claw Hard Seltzer costs around the same as a sixer of craft beer, $9— except it looks and feels...healthier.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: